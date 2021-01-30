I've had the pleasure of testing and reviewing some of the best massage guns on the market. I'm a huge advocate of massage therapy. I think using a massage gun daily is an excellent practice for everyone — whether you're someone who works on the computer all day long or you're a professional athlete. Using a massage gun on a regular basis can help alleviate stress and tension, promoting better mental and physical health, aid in muscle performance and rehabilitation, reduce the risk of injury, reduce inflammation, increase blood and lymphatic flow, and activate the nervous system. I love the LifePro FusionX Massage Gun because it features heated percussion therapy. It comes with five interchangeable massage heads, one of which can be heated. Heat on top of vibrational therapy is a winning combination. It feels absolutely divine on sore, stiff muscles. I can literally feel the pain and tension melt away. I'd highly recommend this massage gun to anyone looking to elevate their massage practice with a little heat. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

LifePro FusionX Massage Gun Bottom line: The LifePro FusionX Massage Gun is a therapeutic tool that features five interchangeable massage heads, one of which can be heated. It delivers five levels of intensity ranging from 1600 to 3200 percussions per minute. The Good Heated massage head

Five interchangeable heads

Five speed options

Easy to grip handle

Easy to operate The Bad Pricey

Takes 10 minutes to heat

Can't operate for longer than 20 minutes

LifePro FusionX Massage Gun: What I like

The heated massage head is lifechanging. What sets the LifePro FusionX Massage Gun apart from all the others is the heated massage head. This little attachment has truly been lifechanging and has become my all-time favorite massage head to use. It can heat to temperatures ranging from 107 to 118-degrees Fahrenheit and it feels absolutely incredible. Any massage enthusiast knows that adding heat to massage therapy is a great combination. Heated massage improves blood circulation, helps relax sore and stiff muscles, and relieves pain. It also helps me immensely with stress relief and anxiety. If you have a tendency to get deep seeded knots that simply won't go away, hold the heated head over the knot for one minute straight and feel your knot completely dissolve. I love using this heated head all over my body, but my favorite spots to target are the neck, shoulders, booty, legs, and feet. The LifePro FusionX Massage Gun comes with five interchangeable massage heads (including the heated head). It comes with a large, round ball head designed to improve recovery and reduce muscle soreness with gentle oblique impact. This is a great head to use on bulk muscle groups, sensitive areas, and individuals that tend to be more sensitive overall. The flat head is for muscles and areas that need a little more help — it stimulates deep-tissue release.

The U-shaped head is designed for your spine. It loosens up tough back tissue and improves flexibility. It feels wonderful on your neck! The bullet head looks wicked, but its abilities are amazing. It's designed to specifically target problem areas and deep knots for deep tissue therapy and release. You can kiss deep seated pain and hard to reach knots goodbye when you utilize the bullet head. The LifePro FusionX features five speed options. The LifePro FusionX Massage Gun features five different speed options. These speed levels allow you to choose the right intensity for a particular muscle group or trigger point. Level one operates at 1600 percussions per minute, level two at 2000, level three is 2400, level four is at 2800, and level five has 3200. When it comes to massage guns, I'm an advanced practitioner at this point, but I still like to hang out at levels one or two. Levels three through five get really intense for me. I advise you to always start at level one and work your way up to those higher levels. The LifePro FusionX's handle is rubber and texturized, making it super easy to grip and maneuver. It's very simple to use. There's an on/off switch on the bottom of the handle and a power and heat button on the butt of the gun. The power button allows you to toggle through all the speed settings, and LCD lights let you know what speed level you're on. The heat button lights up on either side to let you know the device is warming up. The rechargeable battery delivers up to five hours of work time. LifePro FusionX Massage Gun: What I don't like

The LifePro FusionX Massage Gun is pricier than some of the other massage guns I've reviewed. However, in this case, you're paying extra for the heated head which is more than worth the additional cost in my opinion. I don't like that you have to wait a full 10 minutes for the heated head to warm up, though. I tend to be impatient and want immediate heat; ten minutes isn't long, but when you're eager for heated massage therapy, it can feel long. I wish the heating process was speedier. I wish the heating process was speedier. Also, please note that this massage gun is not designed for more than 20 minutes of continuous use. After each 20-minute session, the LifePro FusionX Massage Gun needs a 10-minute break to cool down and prevent overheating. This is a letdown. I would love to be able to use the heated attachment for longer sessions, say 30 to 45 minutes. I wish it could operate for longer periods of time safely without needing a cooldown session. The competition

Geneinno GT-1 Waterproof Massage Gun I recently reviewed the Geneinno GT-1 Waterproof Massage Gun which is awesome because it's 100% waterproof. This is a massage gun you can fully submerge in the bath, jacuzzi, or spa to get the added benefit of heated massage therapy. It's less expensive than the LifePro FusionX, but it's not as powerful and the percussion rhythms it delivers can be inconsistent. If you're looking for something that is waterproof, the Geneinno GT-1 is the way to go. If you're looking for heated massage therapy out of the water, the LifePro FusionX Massage Gun is the right choice.

Opove M3 Pro Max Massage Gun I've also reviewed the Opove M3 Pro Max Massage Gun, which is my go-to gun if I'm looking for the ultimate in deep amplitude and power. It delivers up to 15 millimeters of amplitude and packs an extremely powerful punch. Like the FusionX, it comes with five interchangeable massage heads but does not include a heated option. If you want an extra heavy hitter, the Opove M3 Pro is the right massage tool for you. If you want the option of heated massage therapy, the LifePro FusionX is the way to go! LifePro FusionX Massage Gun: Should you buy

You should buy this if ... You want heated massage therapy The LifePro FusionX Massage Gun comes with one heated massage head. It can heat to temperatures between 107 to 118-degrees Fahrenheit. You want multiple massage heads This massage gun comes with five interchangeable massage heads. You want something that's easy to use and easy to grip The LifePro FusionX is extremely easy to use and features a rubber, texturized grip for easy maneuvering. You should not buy this if ... You're on a budget This massage gun is on the pricier side, but you're paying for that heated massage head. You're impatient with the heating process The LifePro FusionX Massage Gun takes a full 10 minutes to heat up. You want more than 20 minutes of continuous use This massage gun cannot operate for longer than 20 minutes and needs at least a 10-minute cooldown in between sessions. 4 out of 5 The LifePro FusionX Massage Gun is a powerful massage therapy tool that features a heated massage head. If you love heated massage, and you love massage guns, this is your new best friend. It comes with five interchangeable massage heads (one heated), and features five speed options, easy operation, and an easy to grip handle. I highly recommend this massage gun to anyone looking to turn up the heat for heated massage therapy.