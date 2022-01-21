Best wireless mouse for Mac iMore 2022
What's the best wireless mouse for your Mac, whether a desktop or laptop like the powerful M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro? There are plenty of advantages to using a wireless mouse. You don't have to worry about the length of your cord, getting tangled with other peripherals, or using up precious USB ports. There are all different types of mice on the market for every kind of user. Check out our favorites below.
- Perfect for most: Logitech M720 Triathalon Multi-Device Wireless Mouse
- Ergonomic design: Logitech MX Ergo Advanced Wireless Trackball with Tilt Plate
- Ambidextrous: Kensington Expert Wireless Trackball Mouse (K72359WW) - Black
- Best for wrist pain: Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse
- Elite gaming mouse: Logitech's G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse
- Gamer's delight: SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse
- Budget option: Seenda Wireless Mouse - 2.4G Noiseless Mouse with USB Receiver
- Triple productivity: Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse (910-005153)
- Totally customizable: Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball
- Down to the pixel: Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Wireless Mouse
- Apple elegance: Apple's Magic Mouse 2
- Ultra fast: Logitech's MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse
Perfect for most: Logitech M720 Triathalon Multi-Device Wireless MouseStaff Favorite
Also known as the Triathalon Mouse, Logitech's low-cost, high-powered wireless mouse is a great mid-range product. It's called the Triathalon Mouse because it has three Bluetooth device connections. You can use it with your iMac Pro at home, your MacBook Pro on the go, and your PC at work. For many of us, this will be the best model for Mac.
Ergonomic design: Logitech MX Ergo Advanced Wireless Trackball with Tilt Plate
The MX Ergo is very comfortable and allows you to navigate your Mac without having to move your hand or wrist around on a mousepad all day. It is a fantastic mouse for those looking for something with an ergonomic design.
Ambidextrous: Kensington Expert Wireless Trackball Mouse (K72359WW) - Black
Lefties and Righties can use this trackball mouse with aplomb. It's perfect for video editors, and the circular scroll wheel makes it easy to scan multiple pages or frames. The ergonomic design helps with wrist pain, and the additional padding ensures you're holding your arm at the proper angle.
Best for wrist pain: Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse
This vertical mouse has been specifically designed to relieve pain caused by resting your hand incorrectly on a traditional mouse. Its design positions your arm in its natural resting angle to improve comfort and help correct bad computer posture.
Elite gaming mouse: Logitech's G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse
Logitech's G604 is the best wireless mouse for clicking with the speed and efficiency needed to get through the toughest dungeon, beat the baddest boss, or out-skill the most talented sporting opponent.
Gamer's delight: SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse
SteelSeries makes an impeccable gaming mouse with nearly zero lag, pinpoint accurate crosshair placement, and the lowest lift-off detection around. Its buttons and weight balance are highly customizable for even the pickiest gamer.
Budget option: Seenda Wireless Mouse - 2.4G Noiseless Mouse with USB Receiver
If you're looking for a basic mouse with no bells and whistles, and you don't want to pay a lot for it, Seenda makes a reliable, simple mouse with no frills in your choice of fun colors. It also costs less than a pizza.
Triple productivity: Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse (910-005153)
If you're a multiple computer/multiple platform user, this is the mouse you need. It supports three different devices and is cross-platform compatible with Mac and PC. The 4000dpi Darkfield sensor also ensures that it works on any surface, including glass.
Totally customizable: Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball
For the ultimate customization, check out this ergonomic trackball shaped like a mouse for an easy transition. Connect to three computers, change DPI settings for cursor speed control, and pop out the ball for cleaning with a button. Plus, with Kensington's software, you can customize nine buttons just the way you want.
Down to the pixel: Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Wireless Mouse
As you'd expect from the name, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 can be used anywhere on virtually any surface, including on glass. Scroll 1,000 lines at once and stop on a pixel. It automatically goes into hyper-fast mode when needed. Get up to 70 days use on a full charge or three hours use on a one-minute charge.
Apple elegance: Apple's Magic Mouse 2
Apple-designed the Magic Mouse to work seamlessly with the Mac. Its multitouch surface lets you perform gestures like swiping to move between pages or scroll through websites, double-tapping with one finger to zoom, double-tapping with two fingers to call up Mission Control, and more.
Ultra fast: Logitech's MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse
Another winner from Logitech, this wireless mouse is built for speed. The electromagnetic magspeed wheel is not only ultra-fast; it's precise (down to the pixel) and quiet. Set up app-specific customizations and work seamlessly on three computers or devices at once.
What's the best wireless mouse for your Mac?
Which mouse will be the best wireless mouse for your Mac depends a lot upon personal preference. You can't go wrong with a Logitech mouse, such as the MX720. It's well-rounded with great features at a great price, supporting up to three Bluetooth connections at once, letting you quickly switch between multiple devices at the touch of a button.
Apple's own Magic Mouse is genuinely perfect for gesture-based mousing around on the Mac, having been made by Apple to blend a traditional mouse with multitouch gestures. We love that it's designed specifically for Mac and works like a mini trackpad. There are other great options out there, too. Whichever mouse you end up choosing, don't forget to pick up a mouse pad as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Magic Mouse isn't the only option for your Mac
In case you need a change from Apple's Magic Mouse, we've compiled a list of great mice that are compatible with your Mac, so you can click and scroll more comfortably.
These USB-C hard drives for Mac can back up or beef up your storage
Here are our favorite USB-C hard drives for your Mac. Grabbing an external hard drive is a great way to store backups, music, movies, files, and more!
Don't worry about dropping your MacBook Pro with these cases
Buying an Apple laptop is a big investment. When you've paid out for a MacBook, you may as well splash out a little more for some decent protection. If you're worried about dings, dents, and cracks in your MacBook Pro, check out the best rugged cases.