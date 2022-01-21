Best wireless mouse for Mac iMore 2022

What's the best wireless mouse for your Mac, whether a desktop or laptop like the powerful M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro? There are plenty of advantages to using a wireless mouse. You don't have to worry about the length of your cord, getting tangled with other peripherals, or using up precious USB ports. There are all different types of mice on the market for every kind of user. Check out our favorites below.

What's the best wireless mouse for your Mac?

Which mouse will be the best wireless mouse for your Mac depends a lot upon personal preference. You can't go wrong with a Logitech mouse, such as the MX720. It's well-rounded with great features at a great price, supporting up to three Bluetooth connections at once, letting you quickly switch between multiple devices at the touch of a button.

Apple's own Magic Mouse is genuinely perfect for gesture-based mousing around on the Mac, having been made by Apple to blend a traditional mouse with multitouch gestures. We love that it's designed specifically for Mac and works like a mini trackpad. There are other great options out there, too. Whichever mouse you end up choosing, don't forget to pick up a mouse pad as well.