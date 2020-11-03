Whole body vibrations (WBV) have been shown to calm the nervous system and relieve stress and pain throughout the body. Therapeutic vibrations increase blood flow, improve your circulation, and protect your nerves and bones, repairing old injuries, and loosening stiff joints in the process. You get all of that and more with the LifePro Waver Mini Vibration Plate. This compact workout companion is easily storable and a great rehabilitation tool. It can also provide a killer workout depending on how you use it. It's great at boosting metabolism and increasing circulation, which forces your body to burn more fat and reduces the appearance of cellulite – score! It's easy to use, affordable, and accessible to all ages looking to sweat, tone, and rehabilitate. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

LifePro WaverMini Vibration Plate Bottom Line: The LifePro WaverMini Vibration Plate is a great workout and physical therapy tool. It's versatile, compact, and easily storable. It has a tough, durable tread that's pretty rough on your hands, and the free online training library and exercise instruction in the manual is limited. The Good 1-99 levels of vibration

Easy to use

Compact and easy to store

Resistance bands (2) + mini bands (4) included

Lifetime warranty The Bad Tread can be tough on hands

Limited online library

Limited exercise instruction

LifePro WaverMini Vibration Plate: What I like

I am brand new to vibrational plates and therapy. I've heard about whole body vibrations being used in workouts and physical therapy, but I have never experienced the benefits myself. I love the LifePro WaverMini Vibration Plate because it creates a repetitive motion that forces your muscles to contract repeatedly. This technique works more muscle fibers than other forms of exercise, which equates to you getting double the results without double the effort. I was honestly pretty skeptical about getting a killer workout on this machine at first, but after doing my first 20-minute full body class, I stood corrected. I was sweating buckets by the end of class and thoroughly worked my legs, core, and arms. The vibrations not only feel good throughout your entire body but really force you to constantly balance yourself, therefore engaging all of your muscles at once. I followed along with one of the free online training videos they offer on LifePro's website. The production value of the training video was low, but the workout was great! The LifePro WaverMini Vibration Plate is also a great physical therapy tool. I like to set it under my feet while I'm sitting in my chair watching TV, and it feels like heaven on my lower back. It's an excellent rehabilitation tool for old injuries and chronic pain. Just standing on it and letting it vibrate throughout your joints is a beneficial therapeutic practice and there are countless stretches you can perform on it. I have really sensitive knees and hips, these joints give me quite a bit of grief daily, especially when I push them to their physical max. Standing and stretching on this plate every day has done wonders in alleviating my chronic joint pain. Easy to use

The LifePro WaverMini Vibration Plate is very easy to use. After you unbox everything, all you have to do is put batteries in your remote control and plug the plate into the wall, and you're pretty much good to go. Take note that there's a power switch that must be flipped on the back of your waver next to the plug, and a power switch on the control console or remote that must be turned on to start it up. Once you've got it powered on, you can either choose a program mode or control it manually. There are nine different programs to choose from. Programs P00-P002 are great for starting out and detoxification, increased bone density, improved balance, lymphatic drainage, and improved postural control. I consider these to be more therapeutic, rehabilitative programs. Programs P03-P06 are recommended for people with arthritis and fibromyalgia. They're perfect for joint maintenance, improved postural control, fat loss, increased bone density, improved balance, and cellulite removal. The diminished appearance of cellulite is an enormous plus for me — I mean who doesn't want that? I haven't used it long enough to notice a difference myself, but I can see how the vibrations could potentially aid in diminishing the appearance of cellulite over time. There are several testimonials online that have reported diminished cellulite appearance.

Programs P07-P09 are great when you really want to intensify your workouts. These are the programs to choose if you're concentrating on fat loss, muscle growth, highly increased bone density, power accumulation, and human growth hormone release. The LifePro WaverMini Vibration Plate has 00-99 levels of vibration. This is clearly a large and impressive range. I highly recommend starting on the lower settings and programs and working your way up. I prefer doing most of my exercises and physical therapy on settings 00-60 and actually think it's more challenging to balance on the lower settings. I think you'll find that each individual body has a certain sweet spot range that they like to use. LifePro recommends that you alternate between programs and settings to keep your body guessing for the best results. I've found that each level has its own set of benefits. Where you stand on the plate also makes a difference. Standing in the center of the plate is easier, versus standing with your feet further apart; this makes balancing much more challenging, especially if you're balancing on one leg. It comes with resistance bands and it's easy to store

The LifePro WaverMini features an extremely ergonomic design. It measures 24-by-14-by-5-inches and weighs 22 pounds, making it incredibly easy to move and store. I've used this in my bedroom, my office, and my living room, and when I'm not using it, I merely slide it under the bed or couch and poof, it's out of sight. It comes with six resistance bands — two arm bands that connect to the base of the machine and four LifePro mini bands that feature four levels of resistance: light, medium, heavy, and extra-heavy. I love resistance bands and try to incorporate them into every workout. They aid in completing a full body workout and can also really intensify each individual exercise. LifePro WaverMini Vibration Plate: What I don't like

The LifePro WaverMini Vibration Plate platform has a very tough, durable, and textured tread. This is great when you're standing and trying to balance on it, because it literally grips your feet and shoes, preventing you from falling off, but it is really tough on your hands. When I was performing plank work on it, it was so rough on my palms that it left red indentations that were painful and didn't go away for hours. LifePro recommends placing a towel on the plate to cushion your palms, but I think this diminishes the vibrational effect, so I don't. You must register your LifePro WaverMini Vibration Plate online at LifePro Fitness in order to activate your lifetime warranty. After you do this, it directs you to create a profile and then gives you access to the free online training library. This library is extremely limited. There are 36 videos up right now and they don't all pertain to the vibration plates. LifePro also sells 10 different vibration platforms, so it would be helpful if these videos were divided according to plate, but they aren't. The production value of these videos is also quite low. They're mostly low-resolution videos amateurly shot on smartphones. I'd love to see LifePro up their game in this category and make some professionally shot, high-quality content for each of their vibration platforms. The current library leaves a lot to be desired, however, they do say they're constantly updating and adding videos to enhance the user experience.

The LifePro WaverMini Vibration Plate user manual does include a few pictures of simple stretching and strength building exercises you can do on the platform, but they're just pictures and names of exercises. Again, there's a lot to be desired here, there is no instruction on how to perform these exercises, which would be very helpful. It would be awesome to see LifePro level up in this category as well and include some exercise instructions or some videos on how to perform each exercise. Lastly, the control buttons on the vibration plate beep extremely loudly and there is no way to turn the volume down. I can hear the beeping from every single room in my home. This is particularly annoying when my daughter is taking a nap. They are loud enough that I fear waking her up every single time I try to use this vibration plate while she is sleeping. The vibration itself is very quiet however. LifePro WaverMini Vibraton Plate: Should you buy