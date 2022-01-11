Best External Heart Rate Monitors iMore 2022

Even though your best Apple Watch, like the Apple Watch Series 7, comes with a heart rate monitor built-in, sometimes it's just not enough, especially if you're training for a marathon or are doing more intense workouts. The reason for this is because the Apple Watch only has so much battery life, and these more intense sessions can drain the battery faster than you'd like due to constant heart rate monitoring. Instead, you should consider something like Scosche's Rhythm+ 2.0 Monitor Armband for hardcore workouts and training sessions because it's our preferred external heart rate monitor for Apple Watch.

We have tested the Scosche Rhythm+ Monitor Armband and can safely consider it the best external heart rate monitor for Apple Watch. The water-resistant (IP68) device connects to an adjustable neoprene strap, and it is dustproof and waterproof (it can be submerged 1.5 meters for 30 minutes) for even the most challenging workouts. While you can wear it anywhere on your arm, Scosche recommends the forearm. (I did my initial tests with it in that location, as well). The first generation Rhythm+ had a strong 8-hour battery life, but the new Rhythm+ 2.0 version can do around 24 hours of workout time before it needs a recharge, which is even more impressive. Both the dark gray tracker and strap are slim and stylish, given that you'll likely be wearing them in a visible location on your arm. You can slip a shirt on over the Rhythm+ if you want to hide it, but it's a nice enough looking tracker to leave it visible. It does look a little goofy when both the Apple Watch and tracker are on the same arm, but until we have magical nanobot implants, such is our connected device lifestyle. In practice, it's significantly more comfortable than wearing a chest strap during heavy-duty workouts while being about as accurate. The Rhythm+ uses green and yellow oximeter sensors (described as "PerformTek biometric sensor technology") to get a more precise look at your heart rate and blood flow than just the Apple Watch's green sensors alone. Having more sensors also means that it updates much more frequently than the Apple Watch. I wore the Rhythm+ 2.0 for about a week, along with my Apple Watch, for my regular walks and elliptical workouts. It was fairly accurate and measured more frequently than my Apple Watch did, so it was only off by one or two points. The only real concern with the Rhythm+ 2.0 is that it can get a little tight if you do arm-related exercises since the neoprene strap does flex and stretch, but it only gives so much. Unlike many other chest strap options, Scosche doesn't offer a dedicated app for viewing your recorded heart rate data. Instead, you can look at it in Apple's Activity or Health apps or download a third-party option like Cardiogram. If you want to save some dough, the first generation Rhythm+ is also still available for slightly less — just be warned that it will only have 8-hour battery life versus the 24 hours of the latest version. The new Rhythm+ 2.0 also uses the same charging cradle as the Rhythm24, which we mention below. Pros: Lightweight

Breathable band

Frequent heart-rate readings

Water-resistant Cons: Tight fit when lifting weights

Best for most Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 Heart Rate Monitor Armband An armband that monitors without fear of battery drain. If you're looking to get better heart monitoring without going full in on the chest strap, get this forearm monitoring instead. $90 at Amazon

$90 at Scosche

Best for Apple Watch: Twelve South ActionSleeve 2

It's a band that you pop the case of your Apple Watch into and strap it to your upper arm. This keeps the Watch's sensor securely to your skin, so you get a more consistent reading, especially if you're bending your wrist a lot while you exercise. Your Apple Watch, sans band, fits into a mount with the backside exposed, so the Watch's sensors are unobstructed. The mount has a raised silicone border to protect the Watch from scratches (and keep it in place). If you're happy with the performance of your Apple Watch's heart rate sensor but don't want it wrapped around your wrist while you work out, get the ActionSleeve. It's the perfect alternative to the best external heart rate monitor for Apple Watch. Twelve South recently updated the design of the Action Sleeve, but if you want to save some money, the first generation is still available on Amazon for about half the price of the new one. Pros: Works with Apple Watch

More accurate readings thanks to positioning

Affordable Cons: Uncomfortable for bicep workouts

Best for Apple Watch Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 - New Design for 40mm or 44mm Lets you use your Apple Watch. If you want to stick with the Apple Watch's heart rate monitor but want a little more accuracy, the ActionSleeve is perfect. $20 at Amazon

$40 at TwelveSouth

Best for accuracy: Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor

The H10 connects to your iPhone or Apple Watch using Bluetooth LE, though you'll want to use one of Polar's apps to get Polar's specific readings — I used Polar Beat. It's not my favorite app (and requires an in-app purchase if you want to see your heart rate/fat burn breakdown), but it does the trick. Your heart tracking will also log in to Apple's Health app after you connect it, allowing you to take your fitness data elsewhere. And if you're not near a connected device, the H10 has a small amount of onboard storage, allowing you to log a workout even without your devices present. Note: We've seen several users run into an issue where the H10 appears on the iPhone, but not the Apple Watch. To fix this, you'll want to pair the H10 to the Apple Watch first before connecting it to your iPhone — or disable Bluetooth on your iPhone from the Settings app before attempting to pair with Apple Watch. Polar's H10 was by far the most accurate of the fitness trackers I tried, but it does come at the expense of having to wear a chest strap. During a run or weight training session, this shouldn't bother you, but full-contact sports might be a bit much. For me, anything strapped to my chest in derby is a potential bruising hazard — and I've seen enough cracked sternums to want to avoid that fate at all costs. So if you can get past the fact that this has to be worn around your chest, it can be considered another of the best external heart rate monitors for Apple Watch. Pros: Accurate readings

Syncs with Health app

Onboard storage Cons: Chest strap style

Bad app design

Best for accuracy Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap Polar's technology provides speedy fitness tracking. This water-resistant chest strap is comfortable and offers electrode-based heart monitoring, so it's more accurate than others. From $86 at Amazon

From $90 at Polar

Best for runners: Scosche Rhythm24

The Rhythm24 has seven different monitor modes for different training options. You can set it for running, cycling, swimming, or just tracking your heart rate or heart rate variability for identifying stress and recovery during training. If you're training for a duathlon or triathlon, set one of the multi-modes, and it will track each of your different activities. You can record your workout and save your training data to understand better where you need improvement. Like the Rhythm+, which is still the best external heart rate monitor for Apple Watch, it uses yellow and green optical sensors for better accuracy with all skin tones. I tested the Rhythm24 with daily running sessions alongside my Apple Watch. I found that the Rhythm24 was always more accurate, monitoring every heartbeat in real-time instead of updating with new information already behind by the time it synced. The Rhythm24 uses the same type of armband used with the Rhythm+. I found it very comfortable during my runs but have not tried it with weight training exercises. It also has a battery status indicator, so you'll know if it's time to recharge. For just a bit more than the Rhythm+, the battery life and multiple training modes make this a much better fit for fitness fans that work out for more than just an hour or two. If you're a long-distance runner, a triathlon trainer, or just want to track your heart rate all day long, get the Rhythm24. Pros: Water-resistant

Longest battery life

Multiple workout modes

Support for triathlon training Cons: Expensive

Best for runners Scosche Rhythm24 - Waterproof Armband Heart Rate Monitor Great for fitness buffs that are in it for the long haul. This heart rate monitor armband has 13 hours of continuous memory storage, so leave your phone behind when you're training. $100 at Amazon

$100 at Target

$100 at Scosche

Best for training: Garmin HRM-Tri Heart Rate Monitor

When you're training hard, you want an external heart rate monitor that won't get in the way. The Garmin HRM-Tri is one of the smallest and lightest heart rate monitor offerings from Garmin, and it will remain comfortable throughout your training. The HRM-Tri is designed to best handle running, cycling, swimming, and many more intensive activities. The monitor uses a single CR2032 battery that can last up to 10 months if you just do an hour of training a day. The HRM-Tri even provides feedback on your running form and running dynamics thanks to the accelerometer that measures torso movement when running. As you use the HRM-Tri, it can store up to 20 hours of heart rate data from your swims and training, and this data can be forwarded to other Garmin sports watches after your session. Or you can just send your data directly to the Garmin Connect app to view your swim metrics, heart rate graphs, pace, stroke, and more. Pros: Small and lightweight

Comfortable to wear

Long battery life

Gives feedback on running form and dynamics

Great for swimming Cons: Requires CR2032 battery

Not rechargeable

Best for training Garmin HRM-Tri Heart Rate Monitor Designed for triathletes. The Garmin HRM-Tri is a comfortable heart rate monitor perfect for training while running, cycling, or swimming. From $77 at Amazon

Best for cyclists: Wahoo TICKR FIT Heart Rate Monitor Armband

If you want to have the heart rate monitor that champions like Team INEOS, Bora-Hansgrohe, Katusha Alpecin, Ironman World Champion Jan Frodeno, Heather Jackson, and American Pro Mountain Biker Sonya Looney have, then check out the Wahoo TICKR FIT. The TICKR FIT is an armband that works best on your forearm, and you can get personalized heart rate training for more efficient workouts. With TICKR FIT, you'll track and capture your heart rate in real-time and see your training zones and calories burned on your iPhone through over 50 compatible apps since it utilizes Bluetooth/ANT+. This means it will work with not only your iPhone but tablets, GPS watches, and bike computers by Wahoo, Polar, Garmin, Apple, and many more. If you use the Wahoo Fitness app with the TICKR FIT, you can automatically upload that data into your preferred training platform of choice, like Strava. And while it seems geared more for cycling, the TICKR FIT works well with any form of exercise. The TICKR FIT is quite accurate, comfortable, and stays in place as you exercise. Pros: Comfortable on the forearm

Accurate readings

Works with over 50 apps and many devices

Up to 30 hours of battery life

Affordable price tag Cons: No data stored on the device itself

Best for cyclists Wahoo TICKR FIT Optical Heart Rate Monitor Armband Champion cyclists use this heart rate monitor. TICKR FIT is comfortable and secure. It works with over 50 apps and connects to most devices for a personalized experience. $80 at Amazon