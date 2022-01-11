Best External Heart Rate Monitors iMore 2022
Even though your best Apple Watch, like the Apple Watch Series 7, comes with a heart rate monitor built-in, sometimes it's just not enough, especially if you're training for a marathon or are doing more intense workouts. The reason for this is because the Apple Watch only has so much battery life, and these more intense sessions can drain the battery faster than you'd like due to constant heart rate monitoring. Instead, you should consider something like Scosche's Rhythm+ 2.0 Monitor Armband for hardcore workouts and training sessions because it's our preferred external heart rate monitor for Apple Watch.
Best for most: Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 Monitor Armband
We have tested the Scosche Rhythm+ Monitor Armband and can safely consider it the best external heart rate monitor for Apple Watch. The water-resistant (IP68) device connects to an adjustable neoprene strap, and it is dustproof and waterproof (it can be submerged 1.5 meters for 30 minutes) for even the most challenging workouts. While you can wear it anywhere on your arm, Scosche recommends the forearm. (I did my initial tests with it in that location, as well). The first generation Rhythm+ had a strong 8-hour battery life, but the new Rhythm+ 2.0 version can do around 24 hours of workout time before it needs a recharge, which is even more impressive.
Both the dark gray tracker and strap are slim and stylish, given that you'll likely be wearing them in a visible location on your arm. You can slip a shirt on over the Rhythm+ if you want to hide it, but it's a nice enough looking tracker to leave it visible. It does look a little goofy when both the Apple Watch and tracker are on the same arm, but until we have magical nanobot implants, such is our connected device lifestyle.
In practice, it's significantly more comfortable than wearing a chest strap during heavy-duty workouts while being about as accurate. The Rhythm+ uses green and yellow oximeter sensors (described as "PerformTek biometric sensor technology") to get a more precise look at your heart rate and blood flow than just the Apple Watch's green sensors alone. Having more sensors also means that it updates much more frequently than the Apple Watch.
I wore the Rhythm+ 2.0 for about a week, along with my Apple Watch, for my regular walks and elliptical workouts. It was fairly accurate and measured more frequently than my Apple Watch did, so it was only off by one or two points. The only real concern with the Rhythm+ 2.0 is that it can get a little tight if you do arm-related exercises since the neoprene strap does flex and stretch, but it only gives so much.
Unlike many other chest strap options, Scosche doesn't offer a dedicated app for viewing your recorded heart rate data. Instead, you can look at it in Apple's Activity or Health apps or download a third-party option like Cardiogram. If you want to save some dough, the first generation Rhythm+ is also still available for slightly less — just be warned that it will only have 8-hour battery life versus the 24 hours of the latest version. The new Rhythm+ 2.0 also uses the same charging cradle as the Rhythm24, which we mention below.
Pros:
- Lightweight
- Breathable band
- Frequent heart-rate readings
- Water-resistant
Cons:
- Tight fit when lifting weights
Best for Apple Watch: Twelve South ActionSleeve 2
It's a band that you pop the case of your Apple Watch into and strap it to your upper arm. This keeps the Watch's sensor securely to your skin, so you get a more consistent reading, especially if you're bending your wrist a lot while you exercise.
Your Apple Watch, sans band, fits into a mount with the backside exposed, so the Watch's sensors are unobstructed. The mount has a raised silicone border to protect the Watch from scratches (and keep it in place).
If you're happy with the performance of your Apple Watch's heart rate sensor but don't want it wrapped around your wrist while you work out, get the ActionSleeve. It's the perfect alternative to the best external heart rate monitor for Apple Watch.
Twelve South recently updated the design of the Action Sleeve, but if you want to save some money, the first generation is still available on Amazon for about half the price of the new one.
Pros:
- Works with Apple Watch
- More accurate readings thanks to positioning
- Affordable
Cons:
- Uncomfortable for bicep workouts
Best for accuracy: Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor
The H10 connects to your iPhone or Apple Watch using Bluetooth LE, though you'll want to use one of Polar's apps to get Polar's specific readings — I used Polar Beat. It's not my favorite app (and requires an in-app purchase if you want to see your heart rate/fat burn breakdown), but it does the trick. Your heart tracking will also log in to Apple's Health app after you connect it, allowing you to take your fitness data elsewhere. And if you're not near a connected device, the H10 has a small amount of onboard storage, allowing you to log a workout even without your devices present.
Note: We've seen several users run into an issue where the H10 appears on the iPhone, but not the Apple Watch. To fix this, you'll want to pair the H10 to the Apple Watch first before connecting it to your iPhone — or disable Bluetooth on your iPhone from the Settings app before attempting to pair with Apple Watch.
Polar's H10 was by far the most accurate of the fitness trackers I tried, but it does come at the expense of having to wear a chest strap. During a run or weight training session, this shouldn't bother you, but full-contact sports might be a bit much. For me, anything strapped to my chest in derby is a potential bruising hazard — and I've seen enough cracked sternums to want to avoid that fate at all costs. So if you can get past the fact that this has to be worn around your chest, it can be considered another of the best external heart rate monitors for Apple Watch.
Pros:
- Accurate readings
- Syncs with Health app
- Onboard storage
Cons:
- Chest strap style
- Bad app design
Best for runners: Scosche Rhythm24
The Rhythm24 has seven different monitor modes for different training options. You can set it for running, cycling, swimming, or just tracking your heart rate or heart rate variability for identifying stress and recovery during training. If you're training for a duathlon or triathlon, set one of the multi-modes, and it will track each of your different activities.
You can record your workout and save your training data to understand better where you need improvement.
Like the Rhythm+, which is still the best external heart rate monitor for Apple Watch, it uses yellow and green optical sensors for better accuracy with all skin tones.
I tested the Rhythm24 with daily running sessions alongside my Apple Watch. I found that the Rhythm24 was always more accurate, monitoring every heartbeat in real-time instead of updating with new information already behind by the time it synced.
The Rhythm24 uses the same type of armband used with the Rhythm+. I found it very comfortable during my runs but have not tried it with weight training exercises. It also has a battery status indicator, so you'll know if it's time to recharge.
For just a bit more than the Rhythm+, the battery life and multiple training modes make this a much better fit for fitness fans that work out for more than just an hour or two. If you're a long-distance runner, a triathlon trainer, or just want to track your heart rate all day long, get the Rhythm24.
Pros:
- Water-resistant
- Longest battery life
- Multiple workout modes
- Support for triathlon training
Cons:
- Expensive
Best for training: Garmin HRM-Tri Heart Rate Monitor
When you're training hard, you want an external heart rate monitor that won't get in the way. The Garmin HRM-Tri is one of the smallest and lightest heart rate monitor offerings from Garmin, and it will remain comfortable throughout your training.
The HRM-Tri is designed to best handle running, cycling, swimming, and many more intensive activities. The monitor uses a single CR2032 battery that can last up to 10 months if you just do an hour of training a day. The HRM-Tri even provides feedback on your running form and running dynamics thanks to the accelerometer that measures torso movement when running.
As you use the HRM-Tri, it can store up to 20 hours of heart rate data from your swims and training, and this data can be forwarded to other Garmin sports watches after your session. Or you can just send your data directly to the Garmin Connect app to view your swim metrics, heart rate graphs, pace, stroke, and more.
Pros:
- Small and lightweight
- Comfortable to wear
- Long battery life
- Gives feedback on running form and dynamics
- Great for swimming
Cons:
- Requires CR2032 battery
- Not rechargeable
Best for cyclists: Wahoo TICKR FIT Heart Rate Monitor Armband
If you want to have the heart rate monitor that champions like Team INEOS, Bora-Hansgrohe, Katusha Alpecin, Ironman World Champion Jan Frodeno, Heather Jackson, and American Pro Mountain Biker Sonya Looney have, then check out the Wahoo TICKR FIT.
The TICKR FIT is an armband that works best on your forearm, and you can get personalized heart rate training for more efficient workouts. With TICKR FIT, you'll track and capture your heart rate in real-time and see your training zones and calories burned on your iPhone through over 50 compatible apps since it utilizes Bluetooth/ANT+. This means it will work with not only your iPhone but tablets, GPS watches, and bike computers by Wahoo, Polar, Garmin, Apple, and many more.
If you use the Wahoo Fitness app with the TICKR FIT, you can automatically upload that data into your preferred training platform of choice, like Strava. And while it seems geared more for cycling, the TICKR FIT works well with any form of exercise. The TICKR FIT is quite accurate, comfortable, and stays in place as you exercise.
Pros:
- Comfortable on the forearm
- Accurate readings
- Works with over 50 apps and many devices
- Up to 30 hours of battery life
- Affordable price tag
Cons:
- No data stored on the device itself
Why bother with an external heart rate monitor?
Heart rate monitoring on the Apple Watch comes at the expense of battery life — the smartwatch's health sensors account for a large majority of battery drain. As such, Apple limits how often the sensor records data, even during workouts. At rest, you'll get heart rate data every 10 minutes. During workouts, you're likely to get recordings every 10 seconds to a minute.
The wrist-based monitor can also get tripped up if you tend to do many exercises involving wrist bending or quick movement. The oximeter works by measuring the movement of your blood using light. When you flex your wrist, you can momentarily change that circulation, leading to erroneous heart readings (If you've ever seen an Apple Watch reading of "65bpm" or lower or a gray number when you're in the middle of a high-intensity workout, that's likely what has happened).
If you're worried about your Apple Watch's battery life during a lengthy workout (like a marathon, for instance), or you'd like more consistent and quick readings, consider an external heart rate monitor. These Bluetooth accessories often run off quick charges or watch batteries and offer faster readings from a location with better circulation (like the chest or upper arm). If you don't have an Apple Watch, you can use external monitors with your best iPhone to get valuable heart rate data.
We've tested several of these Bluetooth heart rate monitors to give you the best recommendation, and the Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 Monitor Armband is the best external heart rate monitor for Apple Watch.
Get fit with the best external heart rate monitor for Apple Watch
The Scosche Rhythm+ 2.0 monitor armband is the best external heart rate monitor for Apple Watch because it's a reliable, accurate, and affordable monitor that's perfect for amateurs and fitness fanatics alike. Not only that, but it's also an eye-catching accessory that's bound to turn heads while you work up a sweat.
Plus, it's significantly more comfortable than wearing a chest strap during heavy-duty workouts while being just as accurate. The Rhythm+ uses green and yellow oximeter sensors (described as "PerformTek biometric sensor technology") to get a more precise look at your heart rate than the Apple Watch's green sensors alone and records data much more frequently. The first generation of the Rhythm+ has 8-hour battery life, but Scosche went further and made the Rhythm+ 2.0 last 3x as much, so you can get 24 hours of workouts before having to plug it back in. And another great thing about Rhythm+ is the fact that since Scosche doesn't have its own dedicated app, your data just syncs directly with Apple Health — no other app is really needed.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Christine Romero-Chan is a Senior Staff Writer at iMore trying her best to get back into a more active lifestyle. She has been testing out new devices and tools that will help get her back on track.
Lory Gil was the former Managing Editor at iMore who picked up the fitness mantle in place of Serenity, but she now works for Apple. She's been testing heart rate monitors on her daily morning jogs to make sure they meet our highest standards.
Serenity Caldwell was formerly the Managing Editor at iMore, and now works for Apple. She spent a year testing these heart rate monitors while working out, training for roller derby, and testing her body's limits.
