Back on Halloween 2019, one of my favorite Nintendo Switch games released: Luigi's Mansion 3. In addition to offering a super fun main story that you can share with a buddy, up to eight people can participate in the multiplayer minigames. I was honestly surprised to find that these multiplayer options were entertaining for both kids and adults, making Luigi's Mansion 3 both a great single-player game and a fun party game. Just recently, the Luigi's Mansion 3 DLC multiplayer pack released adding even more options for you to enjoy with others. I had the opportunity to test the first phase of this DLC, and I have to say that it really does make the local and online multiplayer aspects of Luigi's Mansion that much more enjoyable. Here's my review of the Luigi's Mansion 3 multiplayer DLC.

New costumes, and games Luigi's Mansion 3 DLC Pack What I like

The Luigi's Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack will release in two parts. The first part is out already, but the second part won't release until sometime later this year. Here's everything I liked about the first phase of DLC. Three new minigames Additional ways to have fun Three new multiplayer minigames find their way to Luigi's Mansion 3 upon purchasing the DLC: Tricky Ghost Hunt, DodgeBrawl, and River Bank. I was happy to see that the goals and gameplay are unique between these three additions, which gives more variety to the multiplayer options. However, they still use the simple mechanics from the original game.

In Tricky Ghost Hunt, you compete with up to eight players total attempting to catch the most ghosts within a time limit. However, the floorboards can flip over and electrocute you. If you don't move to a safe section of the floor in time, you lose points. This is a great minigame to play with lots of people since there's plenty of room to move around and the competition can get pretty crazy.



Dodgebrawl allows two teams with up to four players each to square off against each other in a good old game of dodge ball. Suck the ball in with your Poltergust and then take aim and hit an opponent. If one of your teammates loses all their health, you can keep the game going by reviving them. Just don't get hit while doing so! The team with the most points by the end wins.

The minigame that really had me shrieking and laughing maniacally was River Bank. Up to eight players jump into the water on various animal-themed floaties attempting to gather coins as they move down the river. However, if a log pushes you below the screen or if you bump into a mine, you'll lose everything you've accumulated so far. The team with the most coins at the end wins. Each of these minigames was enjoyable. I found myself getting competitive while winning and laughing at Luigi's exaggerated reactions whenever I got electrocuted, hit by a ball, or blown up by a mine. If you have the right group, you'll find yourselves laughing and screaming at each other in the way that all shared-screen multiplayer games should be played. New ScareScraper levels and costumes They match hotel themes

When playing through the ScareScraper with others online, anyone with the DLC now has the option of playing as regular Luigi, Groovigi, The Green Knight, or Mummigi. You'll notice that these costumes correspond with different level themes in the hotel. I've got to say that I absolutely love Goovigi's disco attire and hair. I can't look at him without chuckling to myself.

In addition to these costumes, people with the DLC can access three new types of levels in the ScareScraper as well as encounter 10 new types of ghosts. Both the levels and the ghosts share themes with the new Luigi costumes: There's a medieval theme, an ancient Egyptian theme, and a new disco theme. I saw mummies, disco ghosts, and ghosts in knight armor, among others. I've found that these new enemies and locations help shake up the gameplay and provide new things for me to explore during online multiplayer sessions. DLC is only multiplayer Luigi's Mansion 3 DLC Pack What I don't like

I really REALLY enjoyed the main Luigi's Mansion 3 game. As such, when I heard that DLC was coming, I got really excited. However, that excitement diminished a bit when I realized that it was only coming in the form of multiplayer content. Don't get me wrong, I thoroughly enjoyed the Multiplayer Pack, but I wish there was additional main story to discover. Other than that, the only thing I don't like is that only the first phase of DLC has launched. I'm just impatient for the other phase to come out sometime later this year. Unfortunately, we don't have a release date yet, but I'm excited to check out the new costumes and minigames when it does.

From a notice that pops up in-game, it looks like phase two costumes will be an archeologist, a cowboy, and a pirate. As for the minigames, it's hard to tell from pictures, but it looks like phase two will provide a new pirate-themed water minigame, a minigame that centers around the Castle MacFrights theme, and another minigame with a Dance Hall theme. I'll be sure to test them out and update this article when phase two arrives. Luigi's Mansion 3 DLC Pack Bottom Line Luigi's Mansion 3 is one of the best games on Nintendo Switch. In addition to the main storyline that allows you and a buddy to run through the hotel, up to eight players can enjoy hilarious party games together. The DLC expands the number of minigames you can play and allows you to look a little more unique when running around the online multiplayer ScareScraper. 4 out of 5 Considering how inexpensive this DLC is, you get a decent amount of fun for just $10. I do wish that this purchase included content for the main game, but the multiplayer games are entertaining and the costumes will make you smile. If you really love Luigi's Mansion 3's party multiplayer options, you should really consider purchasing this multiplayer pack.