Back when Apple announced the new iPad Pro with M1 processor, there was some confusion over whether the current generation of the Magic Keyboard for iPad would work with the new iPad.

Apple attempted to dispel rumors that customers would have to purchase an entirely new keyboard by releasing a support document. The document said that, while the new M1 iPad Pro was "functionally" compatible with the existing Magic Keyboard for iPad, it may not "precisely" fit when it is closed.

The first generation of the Magic Keyboard (A1998) is functionally compatible with the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) with Liquid Retina XDR display. Due to the slightly thicker dimensions of this new iPad Pro, it's possible that the Magic Keyboard may not precisely fit when closed, especially when screen protectors are applied.

While that reassured some, many still wanted to wait until the new iPad Pro and existing Magic Keyboard were actually tested together. As reported by MacRumors, the first reviews of the new iPad went out today and it appears that the new M1 iPad Pro and existing Magic Keyboard for iPad work just fine together when closed.

Now, however, reviews of the new M1-powered iPad have been published, revealing that the previous generation Magic Keyboard does actually work perfectly fine with the new 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. The Verge's Dieter Bohn says that when he tested it, he wasn't able to "discern any difference between the fit on the original and the new, white Magic Keyboard" and that it worked and closed just "fine." Engadget's Chris Velazco says it fits "quite well," but notes that the experience using the new ‌iPad Pro‌ with the older Magic Keyboard is "certainly not ideal," noting that the "keyboard layer presses into the display's glass when closed, which means the fit could be affected by a screen protector." However, despite the annoyance, Velazco doesn't believe that customers will need to "rush out and buy a new Magic Keyboard if you already own one." In his review of the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, YouTuber Marques Brownlee also notes that the new iPad works "perfect" with last year's Magic Keyboard but that it might feel a little snug when closed.

Brownlee even went as far as to say that, unless you tested them side by side, you probably wouldn't even notice you were experiencing anything different between the two keyboards.

This is great news for everyone who is picking up a new M1 iPad Pro and did not want to have to replace the already pricey Magic Keyboard.