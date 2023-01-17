Where to preorder the new Mac Mini with M2 and M2 Pro

The new Mac Mini is here with the new M2 chips. You can grab one with the standard M2, or an M2 Pro chip if you want something a little beefier. These are the big surprises of the press releases that came out today, and in our eyes look to be the best Mac that you can buy.

Starting from $599, you can spec one up to $4,499 if you want every single one of the extras that Apple offers. That could be extra RAM - up to 32GB, in fact. It could be a bigger SSD, which goes all the way up to 8TB. This is quite possibly one of the most impressive Mac Minis we've ever seen.

So we know that it's perhaps the Mac that you might actually want to buy at the moment - but where can you preorder one?

When does the M2 Mac Mini come out?

The new Mac Mini is available to preorder now from various outlets, and officially release is on January 24th. Shipping dates for specced up machines may differ, currently they ship out in 3-4 weeks time.

Where to preorder the Mac Mini 2023

(opens in new tab) Mac Mini M2 | from $599 at Apple (opens in new tab) You can always go straight to the horse's mouth and grab a new Mac Mini directly from Apple. You'll get to spec a machine up, however, choosing the amount of RAM and storage. You can also choose your chip here if you want the more powerful M2 Pro. Delivery will change here depending on which model you choose and whether you spec it up.

(opens in new tab) Mac Mini M2 | B&H Photo (opens in new tab) B&H Photo should be a great place to go to preorder a Mac Mini, although there are no options available yet. When they add the preorder, it's likely you'll be able to spec the machine a little more than other places with options for RAM and chip as well as storage.

(opens in new tab) Mac Mini M2 | Amazon (opens in new tab) You should be able to preorder the Mac Mini M2 from Amazon soon, but be prepared to have fewer options when you do. Generally, Amazon will only let you choose your storage options, so no RAM or chip customization. Delivery should be quick, however.