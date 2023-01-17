Where to preorder the MacBook Pro M2 14 and 16-inch

So we know that the new MacBook Pro models are coming, bringing the new M2 Pro and Max chips. If you're after the most-powerful MacBooks ever, then it looks like these are going to be the machines to go for.

Unveiled earlier today, the new MacBooks look fairly familiar. They're not the complete redesign we got last time, instead opting for a very similar chassis to the previous model. The biggest changes come from within in the shape of the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Like the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that came before them, these are beefed-up versions of the M2 chip that we saw in the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the M2 MacBook Air.

There are other improvements on board as well, like the new WiFi chip that will make for faster internet, and the HDMI port that has support for 8K 60Hz. All this just leaves one question - where can I preorder one?

When will the MacBook Pro 2023 be released?

You can preorder the MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch with M2 for delivery on release day - January 24th.

Where to preorder the M2 MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch

16-inch MacBook Pro M2 | from $2499 at Apple As always, you can go straight to the source and preorder a MacBook Pro from Apple. You'll be able to really deck your machine out here, with more RAM options than you can shake a stick at and oodles of storage configurations. You can even choose where in the world you want your keyboard layout to come from.

16-inch MacBook Pro M2 | B&H Photo B&H Photo generally has the latest MacBooks up for preorder, so it's well worth keeping an eye on this search. Previously, it also allowed you to spec a machine beyond just storage options.

