Black Friday can net you a brand-new Mac for under $500

If you're working from home, the idea of a big, bulky desktop computer may not appeal - whether you're looking for Windows or Mac.

Thankfully, Apple's smallest desktop PC, the Mac Mini saw a sizeable update early this year that added the M2 chip to the lineup - and it earned a five-star rating in our glowing review.

It's a great little machine, and if you're keen on picking one up, it'll make a great introductory point to macOS. Better yet, it's $100 as part of Black Friday.

That means that Best Buy is offering a Mac Mini for $499, making it by far the cheapest Mac out there.

Where to find the best Mac Black Friday deals

You can put that saving toward a nice keyboard and mouse combo, or a monitor. While there aren't any front-facing ports, you'll find ethernet, USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI on the back - but a USB hub, like this UGREEN one we saw on sale earlier, can add plenty more.

Despite being tiny, the Mac Mini's M2 chip makes it surprisingly capable for video and audio edits - the sort of thing you used to need a more expensive Mac for.

Get a Mac for under $500

The Mac Mini M2 is a fantastic machine, but this version does ship with 256GB of SSD storage which may not be enough if you're expecting multiple users and plenty of files.

With that in mind, I'd recommend grabbing a cheap storage drive to add to it, since you can't upgrade the device after purchasing.