M4 Mac Mini: Everything you need to know

Apple's transition to its own Apple Silicon means we're likely to get a pretty regular cadence of M4 updates in the coming months, and one device that certainly feels like it needs an update is the Mac Mini.

Apple's adorable little computer is still on M2 hardware, but reports have suggested it'll get the M4 chip that's currently only found in the latest iPad Pro that debuted earlier this year.

So, while the Mac Mini skipped the M3 chip, it could be about to get a huge performance boost to make it a powerhouse for your desk - so long as you have accessories and a monitor to pair with it.

Here's everything we know about the Mac Mini M4, including when you might be able to buy one.

(Image credit: Apple)

It's hard to believe the M2 Mac Mini debuted back in January of 2023, making it closer to two years old than one year old as we approach the next generation.

In April, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested we'll see a new M4 Mac model every few months, with an M4 Mac Mini expected in late 2024 or early 2025.

That would sandwich it between the low-end MacBook Pro and M4 iMac, as well as the high-end MacBook Pros and a new MacBook Air with M4.

M4 Mac Mini: Models

(Image credit: Apple)

We're not expecting a big change in form factor for the Mac Mini, meaning it'll likely remain a rounded square, likely still only in Silver, but the M2 version may have set the precedent when it comes to which chips to expect.

The M2 Mac Mini can be configured with a base M2 chip or an M2 Pro for greater performance, without needing to spring for the Mac Studio.

That could mean the M4 and M4 Pro could be options for the Mac Mini whenever it arrives.

M4 Mac Mini: M4 chip

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's latest chip is already in the iPad Pro, so we know already just how capable it is when it comes to just about any task.

It offers 10 CPU and 10 GPU cores and runs about 1.5x faster than the current M2 chip found in the model available now. Then there's the connectivity improvements, with M4 allowing for additional port options (more on that later), potentially even letting you run more monitors with your Mac Mini.

That'll all be the same for the M4 Pro if it arrives with the M4 Mini, too, but you can naturally expect even more power - and likely a more capable base spec for the price you'll need to pay for it.

That should make working within macOS Sequoia and running potentially demanding Apple Intelligence tasks a breeze.

M4 Mac Mini: Memory and Storage

The Mac Mini is relatively affordable by Apple standards, but for $599 you'll only get 8GB of Unified RAM and 256GB of storage.

While the latter is arguably less important since you can hook up plenty of devices, the former will cost you $200 to double.

On the other hand, the M2 Pro version will set you back essentially double the price at $1,299, but does include double the storage and RAM, along with two more CPU cores and six more GPU cores.

That means Apple has plenty of space to work within in terms of the price of an M4 Mac Mini, but here's hoping we can get improved base specs.

M4 Mac Mini: Connectivity

(Image credit: Apple)

The current M2 model of Mac Mini packs two Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port, two USB-A ports and ethernet, as well as a 3.5mm jack at the back.

The M2 Pro model adds another pair of Thunderbolt ports, but given the M4 can work with even more, there's every chance Apple adds even more ports (maybe even to the front!).

Still, with so much packed into a small space, there's also a good chance the company sticks to what it has in terms of I/O.

M4 Mac Mini: Price

As mentioned above, the Mac Mini M2 will set you back just $599, provided you're happy to provide your own display and accessories.

It would be great to see Apple start the M4 version at the same price, but given the benchmarks suggesting an extra boost of around 1.5x the power, that could come at a price.

We'll know more soon, but the company could even nudge the M2 into the more affordable price bracket while positioning the M4 version as the premium one. It's done similarly with the M2/M3 MacBook Air, and it might help bridge the gap until the rumored M4 Mac Studio.