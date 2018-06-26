When Apple bought NeXT, it was in recognition that the Mac of that time was approaching the end of its technological relevancy. The operating system that had helped start a personal computing revolution had become old and outdated, and NeXTStep offered a new foundation and new beginning that Apple could build on for decades to come. And that became OS X, which became macOS. But no stack reaches to infinity, and even though NeXStep powered everything from the Intel transition to the advent of the iPhone, it too has gotten old. So, what's Apple to do? Look around for a next NeXT? There isn't one. At least, nothing as practical and pragmatic that could power Apple for the next two decades. So, instead of building an entirely new bridge as part of a multi-year transition, Apple is spending those same years replacing key components of its existing bridge. Pillar by pillar, cable by cable, section by section. APFS, the Apple File System, is replacing HFS+. Metal, the Apple graphics layer, is replacing OpenGL and subsuming a host of other graphics and animation frameworks. The launch daemon. The windowing server. One after another, legacy code and technical debt is being rewritten and paid down. And with very few exceptions — cue discover daemon flashbacks — they're making everything that was old about the Mac new again. Month by month, year by year, the changes are harder to see. But, in a few years, we're going to look up and back and notice that we're suddenly on a very new, very fast bridge, without ever having to go through a full rip-and-replace cycle. In the age of modern, mature operating systems, that's not just responsible — it's remarkable. And it's continuing this year with macOS Mojave (10.14 if you're keeping track). It's got some crowd-pleasing new candy for us all to look at, and some non-trivial productivity boosts for us to enjoy. Under the hood, though, Mojave is serving as a testbed for one the biggest evolutions ever to come to Apple's desktop operating system — support for what were originally mobile apps. Yeah. macOS Mojave Compatibility macOS Mojave is a free update coming this fall to: MacBook (Early 2015 or later)

Mac Pro (Late 2013, plus mid-2010 and mid-2012 models with recommended Metal-capable graphics card) macOS Mojave **Public Beta* macOS Mojave has been in developer beta since just after it was announced at the WWDC keynote on June 4, 2018. As of today, it's also available for public beta. If you want to test it out and provide feedback before launch, you can sign up now and get your download on. Just remember, beta means beta, and there's no guarantee features and apps you count on will behave as expected — or at all. Also, anything and everything described below can change and even change back at any point during the beta. And never put beta software on a device you depend on for your life or your work. How to download and install the macOS Mojave public beta macOS Mojave Dark Mode Sure, we act like it's all the nerdy, niche features that we love the most. But announce Dark Mode and we cheer like it's the second coming of emoji. Because we're human and we want to have fun and look cool doing it. And Dark Mode looks really cool.

The goal of the new Dark Mode interface appearance is to let the cruft fade away and the content pop. Like, POP. Previously, this was the realm of pro apps and exclusive to creative pros. But, just as the definition of pro has widened over the years, so has the understanding of the value a proper Dark Mode brings. It can reduce glare, which can contribute towards eye strain, and light pollution, which can contribute towards your being hit in the head by a pillow. It can also help you focus, whether it's content you're creating, editing, or consuming, or the tasks you're trying to get done. It works because Dark Mode on Mojave is enveloping. Dark Menubar. Dark Dock. Dark apps and sidebars. Dark content buttons and backgrounds. But it's also deliberately consistent with "Light Mode", so you can switch back and forth without it feeling disruptive. Developers can even specify different colors and appearances for Dark vs. Light interfaces in asset catalogs, so apps stay looking great no matter which mode you're in. I particularly like that aspect because, while I love Dark Mode for some pro apps and late night use, I find it a tad overbearing and even gloomy if I sit in it all day. I need my light! So, the ability to switch easily makes both modes better. To coincide with Dark Mark, Apple has added new accent colors as well, and they work for both Dark and Light. Joining the venerable blue and graphite are red, orange, yellow, green, purple, and pink. It might seem like a small thing, but being able to highlight your interfaces with your favorite colors doesn't just make controls pop, it makes you pop. Some of what Apple has done with Dark Mode is obvious. When you click a button, instead of it getting darker, it gets brighter. Some is not so obvious. Group buttons, instead of looking recessed, look like they're backlit. Windows, though, to maintain a consistent depth effect, have drop shadows in Dark Mode just like they do in Light. (Though Dark Mode gets a rim stroke to go along with a stronger rim shader to keep it looking nice and crisp.) Also, Dark Mode isn't just dark-as-in-desaturated. In order to prevent clashes, Apple samples what's behind a window, including the system wallpaper, and then subtly tints the window — and controls because of their slight translucency — based on the average colors, mixed with a base gray, so that the color temperate matches. It's a dynamic process that updates as you move windows around, so all the elements on your screen always feel part of a cohesive whole. (If you hate the idea of tinting, you can pick the graphite accent "color", which forces no tinting at all.) Vibrancy, which is what Apple calls the bright, saturation boosted, translucent effect applied to things like some app sidebars, required some optimization in Dark Mode to maintain legibility. Basically, gray background elements take the place of white so that the contrast stays high, even in lower opacity levels. Glyphs, or the monochrome icons used throughout interfaces, have also been optimized so that they maintain weight legibility on dark backgrounds. Often, they've been redrawn to replace outlines with solid forms and details with knockouts. It all results in a Dark Mode that's rich and polished — something that Smart Invert Colors on iOS, for example, can't even achieve. Since we spend all of our time staring at the interface, how it looks and feels is incredibly important. And this Dark Mode makes macOS not just look cool, but look fresh and even a little futuristic. That's especially amazing when you consider just how far back its NextStep conventions really go. macOS Mojave Desktop & Stacks To showcase both the new Dark Mode and the established Light Mode, Apple has also added Dynamic Desktops to Mojave. Well, one Dynamic Desktop at least so far. It's an image of the Mojave Desert, of course, but it slowly changes from morning to afternoon to night as the sun rises and sets.

The effect works so well, I hope Apple adds more Dynamic Wallpapers to the mix. Actually, I hope Apple lets designers and developers make third-party dynamic wallpapers — for both macOS and iOS. If we can have sticker apps, why can't we have wallpaper apps, right? It just makes the whole system feel so much more fluid and alive. To make sure you can see that system, Apple is also adding Desktop Stacks. Confession: I'm one of those people who dumps almost everything onto the desktop and then, when it feels too cluttered, drags it all into Downloads, and leaves it buried there until system cleaning or failure requires or ordains its removal. (I do snap them into an orderly grid — I'm not a chaos monster.) So, for me, the idea of something that automagically creates some kind of balance between the desktop dump and folder-em-and-forget-em holds a lot of appeal. Just hit Finder > View > Use Stacks and all your files race into neat little piles. By default, they're sorted by type. You can change that to date added, modified, created, or last opened, or have them stacked by tag instead. Once you have stacks turned on, any new file you fling at the desktop will curve instead into a stack as though it's caught in a gravity well. Try as you might — and it's fun to try! — you just won't be able to mess up your desktop again. When you want to see what's in a stack, place the mouse pointer over it and then scrub through with a two finger swipe or click to Expose the entire contents. That it's broadly consistent with how stacks have worked in the Dock for years is a huge plus. There's nothing better than when expected behavior meets expectations. Now, I'm just wondering if stacks means the lack of clutter will cause me to leave even more on my Desktop… macOS Mojave Finder Finder has a new Gallery View that feels like Cover Flow finally graduated college and got a job. It's big, it's bold, but it's also serious. You get to see the current document, image, or video center stage, while the rest of your files sit in the front row, waiting for their turn.

I often bounce between Finder modes trying to get the best combination of visibility, density, and performance — pick 2, I know! — but Gallery really does strike a good balance. It also meshes really well with the new full metadata preview panel, built right in. It's most valuable with photos, where you can see all the EXIF data you want, any time you want. The new quick actions panel is much the same. You can rotate, crop, or annotate an image, trim audio and video, build PDFs, and even create custom automations. It's contextual, so the exact options you get depend on the type of file(s) you've selected. But, it means you can do a bunch of common tasks, right from the Finder, without having to open a single app. And since you can multi-select, the same applies to simple batch jobs as well, like rotating a bunch of images all at once. You can create your own custom actions in Automator and assign them to Quick Actions. That way, any routine task you perform like file conversion or watermarking is always available at a click. (You can't create Siri Shortcuts — the brand new voice activated actions and automations debuting this year with iOS 12. When it comes to new features that aren't cross-platform dependent, the primacy of iOS means the Mac typically gets them a year or several later — see News, Voice Memos, Stocks, and Home, below.) Quick Actions work in Quick Look as well. Introduced in OS X Leopard back in 2017, Quick Look lets you tap the space bar to preview a wide range of file types. Now, you can act on them at the same time. It may not seem like a big difference, but there's something about freeing a file from the finder, especially an image, video, or PDF, and seeing it on its own, that makes it not just bigger but more graspable. And that makes quick actions in Quick Look even more useful. macOS Mojave Screenshots Instant Markup, especially for screenshots, was one of the biggest sleeper hits of iOS 11, released last year. This year, it comes to macOS Mojave, and in a very Mac-like way.

The original screenshot keyboard shortcuts are still there but they're joined now by a new one: Shift-Command-5. It brings up a toolbar with options to capture the entire screen, capture a window, capture a selection, record the entire window, and record a selection. Previously, there were no universal keyboard shortcuts for screen recording. You had to launch QuickTime first (or your favorite third-party app) and then start a screen recording. So, having screen recording just a few keystrokes and clicks away is a terrific increase in convenience. With a catch: Screen recording from the toolbar is video only. If you want to capture audio as well, you have to run back to QuickTime or another app. Through the Options dropdown, you can choose to have your screenshots or screen recordings saved to the Desktop or to your Documents folder, sent to Messages or Mail, opened in Preview, or stored in the Clipboard for easy pasting into whichever app you like. But this is like iOS 11, remember? So, by default, your screenshots and recordings will also float at the bottom right of your screen so you can immediately mark them up or share them. And, because the Mac is the Mac, you can also drag and drop the floating screenshot into any app you like. You can also simply swipe it away to save it to your default location. I sometimes find the floating screenshots, first on iOS, now on macOS as well, to be annoying. Like something stuck to my screen obscuring what's behind them until I swat them away. Other times, I find them indispensable to my sharing-based workflows. Since macOS can't read minds — yet! — I'll settle for the screens being there when I need them. macOS Mojave Continuity Camera If you asked me what I most wanted to see in terms of Continuity in macOS Mojave, I would have told you … Handoff for media so I could get up, walk away, and have my music and movies seamlessly switch to my iPhone or iPad. But then, if you'd shown me Continuity Camera, I would have told you … cool, but where in the blue blazes is Handoff for media? Continuity was introduced in iOS 8 and OS X Yosemite back in 2014 and, along with the simultaneously released Extensibility, helped set the stage for the modern multi-device, cross-app ecosystem. Basically, it let you transfer everything from activity state within apps to cellular networking and telephony between your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, quickly and securely, based on your Apple ID and your proximity. Handoff let you start typing out a message on your iPhone, for example, but immediately finish it up on your Mac, without you having to save, open, or scroll, at all. Continuity Clipboard, introduced later, let you copy something on one device and paste it on another in a way that still feels like magic. Continuity Camera is the latest addition to the lineup and lets you take pictures with the better, more mobile camera on your iPhone but have them show up immediately on your Mac. Sure, Continuity has let you AirDrop photos from iPhone to Mac for years, but this is different. This isn't initiating photos from your iPhone. It's initiating them from your Mac. That may not sound like a big deal. You can take a photo with the FaceTime camera on your Mac, right? Ugh. That's not a great camera and, on the 12-inch MacBook, it's downright terrible. Well, you can always just pick up your iPhone and take a photo, right? Sure, but not as conveniently and not with as few steps. Humans aren't great at switching contexts. We're too prone to distraction. And even when we maintain focus, switching back and forth still takes time and introduces complexity. With Continuity Camera, you're on your Mac, you select Continuity Camera from the contextual menu, your iPhone lights up, you take the shot, you tap to use it, it goes straight to your Mac, and you just keep on working. No AirDrop or Photo sync and fetch needed. It's particularly useful for when you want to scan documents onto your Mac. Now, I'm just waiting for someone to figure out how I can use it to pull iOS screenshots directly into articles I'm working on in our CMS on the Mac. That'd be so cool it would almost make me forget about the glaring lack of Handoff for media apps. But not really. macOS Mojave News, Stocks, Voice Memos & Home Stocks was part of iOS 1 (iPhone OS 1). Voice Memos was part of iOS 3 (iPhone OS 3). News and Home, iOS 10. With Mojave, all of them are finally coming to the Mac.

That they're coming is good. How they're coming is better. But, front-facing things first. For News, it's part of what's needed to make the service truly an OS-level service. For some reason, Apple is struggling with News in a way it never did with Music or Photos. Those all launched on both iOS and Mac at the same time (throw in tvOS and watchOS as well), and in hundreds of countries all at once. News only launched on iOS and only in the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. And it's stayed stuck that way ever since. Which is brutal for a service that feels every bit as deserving of true system-wide, cross-platform, international integration as News. Mac is a small step forward. As is business news embedded into Stocks for Mac. Here's hoping they're followed by a giant leap. And soon. Voice Memos is nice to have on Mac. You could always fire up QuickTime or an audio editing app and record but basic voice recording was never their focus and it showed. You could and can still get a third party voice recorder, often with better and more convenient features, but there's something to be said for having a built-in baseline that's ready and waiting even before you think you might need it. The best part, though, is that Voice Memos syncs over iCloud now, so all your recordings are always available on all your Apple devices. While moving them from iOS to macOS has gotten considerably less painful over the years, nothing beats not having to manually move them at all. (Now we just need Continuity Microphone, right?) Home is also on Mac now, and I'm as happy to have it as I am frustrated it took this long. I mean, even when we got Siri on Mac we didn't get HomeKit support to go with it. That meant that, while I'm all-in on HomeKit, for the last few years, I've had to reach for an iPad or iPhone to control it — yes, like a monster. The advent of HomePod and ambient voice control has made issuing commands easier but it's done nothing to address HomeKit management. Home for Mac does. I know I sound like the parent yelling about the messy room just as the kids starts cleaning it up, but Mac customers are people too and addressing longstanding gaps in functionality is one thing — addressing the issues that cause longstanding gaps in functionality is another, far more important thing. Apple needs to do both and, starting with Mojave, it is. All of these apps, News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home kinda look like the iPad versions wrapped in Mac-specific interface elements and mouse and pointer support. And that's exactly what they are. When Apple first began planning the App Store for iPhone, there was some internal debate over whether the company should use the existing Mac frameworks of AppKit or the increasingly popular web frameworks of WebKit. Apple ultimate decided it needed to do something new and created UIKit. For the last decade, AppKit has advanced considerably. But, thanks to the popularity of iPhone and the iOS App Store, UIKit has exploded. Because of everything Apple's done over the years with AutoLayout, size classes, and app bundles, making iPad versions of iPhone apps has been relatively easy. tvOS versions, even. Not so with the Mac. If a developer of a popular iOS app wanted to bring it to the Mac, large parts of it had to be ported from UIKit to AppKit. Even if the developer was Apple. That's why many developers of popular iOS apps didn't bother. Even Apple. In many cases it wasn't because they didn't want to. They simply lacked the resources necessary to move the apps over given how much work they felt they still had to do to maintain their success on iOS. Yes, still including Apple. The good thing about problems Apple has to solve for itself is that it typically solves them for developers as well. And they have, even if the solution has been obvious to some and terrifying to others for years: UIKit on the Mac. Apple is positioning it as another option for developers, alongside AppKit, WebKit, and the graphics engines often used by games and some design apps. (And, yeah, the horrible Electron — localized Chrome tab — apps that are the new Adobe Air or Java apps.) It's part of a multi-year project that's being worked on by many teams within Apple, and should result in pushing not just Mac Apps but all Apple apps forward. Because iOS and macOS share common foundations, sliding UIKit apps in alongside AppKit apps, it's not like starting from scratch. But, because iOS and macOS share very different user interface paradigms, a lot of work still has to be done. Apple is going to make that easier by moving key UIKit frameworks to the Mac, and adapting them for trackpad/mouse and pointer control, Mac interface conversions like the window-controlling traffic lights, scroll bars and resizing, and the Mac versions of copy and paste and drag and drop. That where News, Stocks, Voice Memos, and Home fit back into this. Apple is using them to dog-food the first phase of this project. They're all iPad apps that have been brought to the Mac with "very few code changes", according to Apple. I've been using those apps for a while. They're way better and more resource efficient than Electron apps — hi, Slack! — and feel better than progressive web apps, which still feels like something being pushed on the market to serve program manager and not engineering or customer needs. They don't feel like traditional Mac apps to me, though. At least not yet. They're so freshly ported their touch-centric interfaces still squeak of iPad every time they spin around too quickly. Maybe that'll change over the course of the year. Or maybe what we consider to be traditional Mac feel will change, just as it did when we transitioned from Classic to Carbon to Cocoa. And there'll be just as much grumbling and hot-taking along the way, I'm sure. The Mac has to keep evolving, though, and Mac apps along with it. It's been doing it for going on two decades already and it'll keep on doing it, hopefully for many more. Again, it's going to take a couple of years to get through it but the Mac app ecosystem should end up all the more vibrant because of it. Phase II starts in 2018 when Developers are going to get a chance to start working with it. ## macOS Mojave Mac App Store I love the Mac App Store. It makes it incredibly easy to download and re-download apps to any Mac I'm using or reviewing, without having to worry about malware, adware, or bloatware.