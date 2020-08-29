Mark Zuckerberg has told Facebook employees that Apple has a "unique stranglehold" over its platforms that allow it to block innovation and competition, and charge "monopoly rents."

According to BuzzFeed:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took a swing at Apple on Thursday, calling the iPhone maker's app store monopolistic and harmful to customers during a companywide meeting. "[Apple has] this unique stranglehold as a gatekeeper on what gets on phones," Zuckerberg said to more than 50,000 employees via webcast. He added that the Cupertino, California–based company's app store "blocks innovation, blocks competition" and "allows Apple to charge monopoly rents."

Zuckerberg was answering a question related to Apple blocking Facebook's gaming app. which Facebook eventually had to release without any games on it in order to satisfy App Store rules.

Facebook ran afoul of Apple earlier this week, after it included a message in its app notifying users that Apple would take a 30% cut of all sales for a new business events feature, which allowed users to sell tickets to online events through the social media platform.

The news is of course more prevalent because of Apple's ongoing spat with Epic Games over its App Store, of which Apple's 30% cut is considered to be a particularly egregious assault on developers.

Just yesterday, Apple terminated the Epic Games developer account which it used to distribute Fortnite on iOS after Epic violated its App Store agreement. In a statement, Apple said it was "disappointed" that it had to terminate the Epic Games account, and that the company had refused to follow guidelines to rectify the situation.