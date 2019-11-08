Marques Brownlee has posted a video to YouTube in which he compares Apple's latest flagship device, the iPhone 11 Pro, with the original iPhone.

In this ultimate Throwback Thursday, Brownlee takes a look at both phones, comparing their size and form factor, design, specs and more. Not only does the video make for some great viewing, it is incredible to look back and see how far Apple has brought us from the original iPhone, way back in 2007. Brownlee highlights some features (or lack thereof) from the original iPhone that seem almost alien, like a 412MHz CPU, 8GB of storage and 128MB of RAM. When you consider that Apple's latest phones ship with up to 512GB of storage, it makes you wonder how anyone managed to survive using the iPhone in 2007. It doesn't even have a selfie camera!

Perhaps more remarkable than the new, later features we've come to know and love, are the features of the original iPhone that are still with us to this day. The basic concept of a glass touchscreen, accelerometers, ambient light sensor and of course, the mute switch.

Take a stroll down memory lane, and check out the video below.