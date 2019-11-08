What you need to know
- Marques Brownlee has posted a YouTube video comparing the iPhone 11 Pro to Apple's original iPhone.
- In the video, he compares size, specs, and features.
- The throwback is a crazy snapshot of how far the iPhone has come since 2007.
Marques Brownlee has posted a video to YouTube in which he compares Apple's latest flagship device, the iPhone 11 Pro, with the original iPhone.
In this ultimate Throwback Thursday, Brownlee takes a look at both phones, comparing their size and form factor, design, specs and more. Not only does the video make for some great viewing, it is incredible to look back and see how far Apple has brought us from the original iPhone, way back in 2007. Brownlee highlights some features (or lack thereof) from the original iPhone that seem almost alien, like a 412MHz CPU, 8GB of storage and 128MB of RAM. When you consider that Apple's latest phones ship with up to 512GB of storage, it makes you wonder how anyone managed to survive using the iPhone in 2007. It doesn't even have a selfie camera!
Perhaps more remarkable than the new, later features we've come to know and love, are the features of the original iPhone that are still with us to this day. The basic concept of a glass touchscreen, accelerometers, ambient light sensor and of course, the mute switch.
Take a stroll down memory lane, and check out the video below.
Apple Watch shipped 6.8 million units in Q3 2019, up 51% from last year
Market research from Strategy Analytics reports that Apple sold 6.8 million smartwatches in the third quarter of 2019. If correct, that would mean that Apple Watch shipments are up 51% compared to this time last year.
Fall in love with 'The Elephant Queen' on Apple TV+
Though it's lacking some key details, the Apple TV+ film "The Elephant Queen" works on nearly every level. It's a mostly Disney-esque adventure that's appropriate for everyone.
Apple releases iPadOS 13.2.2
Apple has released iPadOS 13.2.2, which fixes a bug with apps running (or failing to run) in the background.
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro while saving money with deals on cases
Whatever your style or protection needs, you can find a case to match them for your iPhone 11 Pro.