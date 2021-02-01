Update, February 1 (8:00 pm ET): It appears the update is available to users on the current public release of iOS 14.

Update, February 1 (9:00 pm ET): The feature appears to be available to users in Ireland as well.

When Apple announced its acquisition of the Dark Sky weather app, some of the features of the app quickly popped up in the stock Weather app on the iPhone, including more localized weather predictions, next-hour precipitation information, and more detailed air quality metrics.

One feature that United States users have been enjoying for a while now seems to be coming to the United Kingdom. Spotted by Shaun Jenks on Twitter, the new iOS 14.5 developer beta now shows the next-hour precipitation for U.K. users, just like it has for users in the U.S.

"In the iOS 14.5 beta 1 it seems the precipitation features from @DarkSkyApp have been merged in to the stock weather app for the U.K now too. This was a US only feature until now."

In the iOS 14.5 beta 1 it seems the precipitation features from @DarkSkyApp have been merged in to the stock weather app for the U.K now too. This was a US only feature until now. pic.twitter.com/gZ7L0QwQ4d — Shaun Jenks 💙🇬🇧📱⌚️💻📸✈️ (@Shaunjenks) February 1, 2021

Keep in mind that these features are currently only available to developers. It will be a bit before they are released to the public, and it is currently unclear exactly when that will be. Apple could also remove features before iOS 14.5 is released to the public, but it seems unlikely they would do so with a feature so basic and anticipated.

The iOS 14.5 developer beta also includes a number of new features, such as unlocking an iPhone with your Apple Watch when wearing a face mask, support for the new Xbox and Playstation controllers, and dual-SIM 5G support for the iPhone 12 lineup.