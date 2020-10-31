Running is a meditative, cardiovascular exercise that's loved by many. It's a great way to boost your overall health, aid in weight loss, develop your core, boost your confidence, maintain good mental health, and keep your bones and muscles in tip-top shape. Plus, you can enjoy this exercise indoors and out. Well now you can revolutionize your running performance, improve your technique, and reduce your injury risk with NURVV Run, a smart, sports wearable insole. These insoles and lightweight trackers monitor every step of your run with unique, real-time insights designed to make every run a success. Paired with the NURVV app, you'll receive a tailored training experience and live, real-time coaching to help you hit your running goals.

NURVV Run Features

NURVV Run is a new sports wearable that measures your running biomechanics from both feet. The NURVV Run Coaching App analyzes your data to give you unique insights into your running technique and provides coaching workouts during your runs to help you become a better runner. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday You'll receive insights and guidance to run faster and farther with a complete picture of your performance, technique, and injury risk. These smart insoles and lightweight trackers use 32 precision sensors to accurately capture data from where it counts. They'll measure and improve how fast and far you run along with how your body moves. Powered by advanced biomechanics, the NURVV Run Coaching App guides you on exactly how and where to improve before, during, and after you run. The app can coach you to run at a target pace, beat your personal record, give you pace and technique workouts, and real-time coaching feedback. You'll minimize injury risk by getting personalized insights on your footstrike, optimize your running health, and manage your training load. The insoles and trackers will monitor your cadence, footstrike, step length, pronation, and balance. Cutting edge, running technology What I loved

I'm an athlete and fitness instructor and no stranger to smart wearables and fitness trackers. However, I've never experienced technology quite like NURVV Run before. These smart insoles paired with the NURVV Run Coaching App are truly impressive in what they can monitor and track. Plus, they are extremely comfortable to wear. They'll work with any running shoe and can even work with custom insoles and orthotics. All you have to do to install them is remove your running shoe insoles, insert the NURVV run insoles, loop the lightweight trackers around the edge of your shoe, re-insert your running shoe insoles, and you're ready to run! I truly can't even feel them because they're so lightweight and comfy. They're durable, resistant to all weather, and offer about five hours of active battery life so you can run until your little heart is content. I get insights via each run I complete on my cadence, step length, pronation, footstrike, training load, elevation, calories, and heart rate. Please note that I connected the NURVV run app to my Polar H9 Heart Rate Monitor so I could accurately track my calories and heart rate.

I've learned so much about my running technique using NURVV Run. For example, I realized I have a poor level of neutral pronation, making me more prone to injury. I have over pronation, meaning my ankles have a tendency to roll inwards when I move. Now I know why I endured so many rolled ankles while playing soccer and basketball in high school. Sigh, if only I had this technology then. On top of giving me insights on my pronation, the NURVV Run Coaching app gives you tips on how to improve. For my over pronation, it advised me to perform foot mobility and ankle strength exercises, add stability exercises to my workouts, increase my step width, initiate a long-term flexibility or yoga program, and to consider alternative footwear choices. NURVV Run makes running longer and faster, safe and accessible to everyone, which is truly remarkable. This is just an example of one category it monitors and gives coaching advice on out of the ten metrics it tracks and records. I've received so much insight on my running technique and advice on how I can improve, that I feel like I'll be an all-star runner and able to hit my training goals in no time. NURVV Run Coaching App

The free NURVV Run Coaching App is easy to pair and even easier to use. It features a clear, straightforward interface, and offers a plethora of information on your running technique, history, and overall running health. It's also your instructional guide on how to use, install, and pair your insoles once you receive them. Within the app, you can choose your run and whether it's indoors, outdoors, or a technique workout. From there, the app will connect to your trackers and GPS (if applicable), you'll hit the run button, it will count you down from three, and you're off. It uses GPS to map out your workout path and gives you real-time updates on your workout zones, distance, time, and pace. The NURVV Run Coaching app manages your daily mileage and suggests your running distance each day to maintain your optimal training load. You can connect it to your Bluetooth heart rate monitor like I like to do, so you can accurately track your calories burned. It even has an auto pause feature that will stop tracking when you stop running, and resumes when when it senses you running again. Following each run, the NURVV Run Coaching App will provide a full analysis of your performance and running technique. You'll see your distance, time, pace, splits, elevation, calories, cadence, step length, footstrike, and pronation. When you tap on each metric, you get a form report providing additional insights and suggestions for performance improvements.

If you're a Strava user, all of your NURVV runs will sync to the social platform, so all of your running data is in one place. NURVV Run's Pace Coach guides you to run at a chosen pace by optimizing your cadence and step length. All you have to do is choose the pace you want to run at, and Pace Coach will create a workout with cadence and step length target zones based on your unique running form. The NURVV Run Coaching App even has a footstrike trainer that can be used in your indoor workouts. It provides real-time visualization of your footstrike on both the left and right foot so you can see exactly how your feet hit the ground. You can explore how different foot landings feel, monitor whether you can maintain your footstrike as you get tired, and ensure you are running with good form. Last but not least, The NURVV Run Coaching App will give you a unique running health score. Once you've completed 10 kilometers of running and four separate runs, you get a personalized running health score between 0-100 to indicate how sustainable your running is based on your training load, pronation, cadence, and left to right balance. I mean, pretty amazing right? Pricey What could be better

NURVV Run will cost you $300, but for the cutting-edge technology and all of the insights and personalized coaching you get, I promise, it's well worth the investment. If you love running, you will not be disappointed with this purchase. NURVV Run tells you everything you could ever want to know about your technique and how you can improve to reach your goals. Bottom line

4.5 out of 5 NURVV Run is a must have for novice and expert runners alike. It delivers personalized insights and unique coaching explanations and tips on how you can improve your technique, enabling you to run faster, longer, and reach your training goals. I highly recommend this product to anyone who enjoys this meditative, cardiovascular sport. Run, baby run!