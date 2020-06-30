Those looking to score a great Apple Watch deal might be best served by going for a previous-generation model. If you can snag a refurbished Apple Watch, you can often get an even better deal. Today only, Woot has refurb Series 2 and Series 4 models on sale from just $129.99 in various sizes and colors giving you the chance to save big.

Time to save Refurbished Apple Watch Models The sale features various Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 4 models listed as 'Scratch & Dent' refurbs. The prices are good for today only, and the quantities are limited. Some models have already sold out, so don't miss out. From $130 See at Woot

While Series 4 of the Apple Watch was surpassed by the Apple Watch Series 5 late last year, it's still one of the world's best smartwatches to date. In our review from September 2018, we rated it with five out of five stars and remarked that while it may not be able to replace having your phone around just yet, it's practically an essential accessory for any iPhone user looking to stay connected at a glance.

Apple Watch Series 4 brings a new edge-to-edge screen to the wrist-worn wearable when compared to older models, boosts the speed and battery life, adds advanced health features like a built-in EKG and fall detection, and includes a bunch of new customizable watch faces. One big difference between the Series 4 watch and the Series 5 watch is the latter's always-on display, though there's not a huge difference in specs otherwise. You can learn more about how they match up with this Series 4 vs. Series 5 guide.

If you want to go for the most affordable model, the Apple Watch Series 2 is available from $129.99. While it lacks some of the more advanced features of its newer counterparts, it's still a solid fitness tracker and notification device for day-to-day use and woud make a great first smartwatch for those new to Apple Watch.

The devices at Woot are limited in supply, and some are already sold out, so don't miss out on the other models that still remain. All of the Apple Watch models are listed as 'Scratch & Dent' condition which means they may exhibit some light cosmetic wear, though they have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition. Each is backed by a 90-day warranty, too. If you don't want a refurbished item, check out our best Apple Watch deals list for some other options.

Shipping is free at Woot if you log in with your Amazon Prime account. If you're not yet set up with Prime, you can start your 30-day free trial to save on shipping today and get in on all of the other benefits Amazon Prime has to offer.