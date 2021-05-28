Procreate's massive M1 iPad Pro update is now available

Procreate has confirmed that its M1 update for the new iPad Pro (2021) is now live and available, after teasing its release last month.

In a tweet Procreate stated:

Hey y'all, we've just released the M1 compatibility patch. #Procreate on the M1 iPad Pro is up to 4x faster with even more layers. If you're thinking about getting the new iPad Pro, this is the best Procreate experience yet!

Procreate says the release button has been hit on the latest update, but that it might take time to roll out from region to region. In a teaser last month the company said:

Paint on your 3D models with all the power and beauty of Procreate's brush engine and image effects. With a host of inclusive new accessibility features, plus full optimization for the powerful new M1 chip that takes Procreate to the next level. Free your 3D artwork from the canvas and see it in the real world with AR. Realistic lighting and shadow effects help you visualize and capture the possibilities. Experience desktop power with the best stylus in the world. Thanks to the astonishing performance of the new M1 powered iPad Pro, high-resolution, richly layered artworks perform up to 4X faster.

Apple's new iPad Pro features up to 2TB of storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as 5G and a new Liquid Retina XDR display in the 12.9-inch model, making it the best iPad in recent memory.