What you need to know
- Apple has released its latest "Shot on iPhone" video.
- "Shot on iPhone 11 Pro - Hockey Tape" takes the iPhone onto the ice.
- The video was shot by to professional NHL athletes.
Apple has released an icy new "Shot on iPhone" video.
The latest video, titled "Shot on iPhone 11 Pro - Hockey Tape", puts the iPhone in the hands of two NHL players using nothing but hockey tape to get all kinds of different shots.
Step on the ice with two of the best players in the NHL, Marc-André Fleury and Mark Stone, as they push the iPhone 11 Pro to its limits using nothing but a little hockey tape. See the game like never before with Ultra Wide and Slo-mo.
In an interview with The Athletic (via MacRumors), Stone says that Apple mostly left the filmmaking up to the two athletes, allowing their personalities to shine through the lens.
"They gave us a few props and had us do it ourselves. Have some fun, be yourself, do some goofy stuff, and we had a good time with it," Stone said. "The cool thing was they kind of gave us a script, but they let us do whatever and show our personalities. And (Fleury) has one of the biggest personalities in the league, so it made my life a lot easier."
You can check out "Shot on iPhone 11 Pro - Hockey Tape" below.
Review: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the version of the game you'll want
Thinking about getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for your Nintendo Switch? Is it worth getting despite how it's not a completely new game? We'll explain.
Apple's new gift cards now work in Apple Stores and in the App Store
After years of offering two different types of gift cards – one for stores, one for digital services – Apple has now brought them both together.
Apple confirms that the launch of the iPhone 12 will be delayed
In its Q3 2020 earnings call with investors, Apple confirmed that its 2020 lineup of iPhones will launch “a few weeks later” than usual.
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro with these great cases
Whatever your style or protection needs, you can find a case to match them for your iPhone 11 Pro.