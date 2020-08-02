Apple has released an icy new "Shot on iPhone" video.

The latest video, titled "Shot on iPhone 11 Pro - Hockey Tape", puts the iPhone in the hands of two NHL players using nothing but hockey tape to get all kinds of different shots.

Step on the ice with two of the best players in the NHL, Marc-André Fleury and Mark Stone, as they push the iPhone 11 Pro to its limits using nothing but a little hockey tape. See the game like never before with Ultra Wide and Slo-mo.

In an interview with The Athletic (via MacRumors), Stone says that Apple mostly left the filmmaking up to the two athletes, allowing their personalities to shine through the lens.

"They gave us a few props and had us do it ourselves. Have some fun, be yourself, do some goofy stuff, and we had a good time with it," Stone said. "The cool thing was they kind of gave us a script, but they let us do whatever and show our personalities. And (Fleury) has one of the biggest personalities in the league, so it made my life a lot easier."

You can check out "Shot on iPhone 11 Pro - Hockey Tape" below.