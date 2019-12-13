Bjango is a name that will be familiar to Mac users thanks to the excellent iStat Menus. Now the same developer has turned its hand to the weather, with Snowflake Weather now available for iPhone and iPad. There's an Apple Watch app, too.

The idea behind Snowflake Weather is simple. It provides a powerful look at the weather via a nice, simple interface. And that weather data is accurate, too, because it's being pulled from multiple sources.