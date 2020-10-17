As an avid health and fitness enthusiast, fitness instructor, and mama, I've become quite fond of massage therapy in all of its forms. Massage guns have earned their place as my favorite self-care tools because they deliver excellent trigger point therapy and deep tissue release. I try to incorporate a little massage gun therapy into my routine every day and it has done wonders for my mental and physical health. I recently had the opportunity to try the Sportneer Elite D9 Massage Gun, and I was not disappointed. This is a powerful, affordable massage gun that comes with six different massage heads to target all areas of the body and delivers top of the line therapy at a great cost. I'd recommend this massage gun to anyone looking for a high-quality option at a great value.

Sportneer Elite D9 Massage Gun Features

This therapeutic percussion massage tool is designed to relieve muscle aches and tension. It can relieve muscle spasms, reduce and prevent muscle atrophy, and increase blood circulation. It delivers powerful trigger point therapy and deep tissue relief and will help soothe pain from myalgia, sports related injuries, and can even boost exercise performance. It's equipped with a powerful brushless motor and boasts an RPM up to 3200 and an amplitude of 11 millimeters, giving the designated muscle group deep, penetrating relief. It's crafted from premium materials, is durable and built to last. It features a quiet operation and a rechargeable battery so you can take and use it anywhere. It comes with six alternative heads to target different points and muscle groups for full body coverage. It operates at six adjustable levels of intensity so you can tackle anything from stubborn knots to everyday soreness. It has a built-in rechargeable lithium battery that takes three to five hours to fully charge. On a full charge you get up to six hours of operating time. It also has a 10-minute auto shutoff feature to prevent the motor from overheating.

I've become a massage gun connoisseur of sorts and I have to say that the Sportneer Elite D9 Massage Gun packs a very powerful punch and can penetrate muscle up to 11 millimeters. It features six adjustable levels of intensity. I traditionally do not go above level three and find that levels one and two typically do the trick. Please beware that this tool is extremely powerful and could actually do harm if not used carefully and correctly. I highly recommend starting at level one and working your way up as needed. Incorporating a little massage gun therapy with this tool every day has been life changing. I teach fitness, love to work out, and chase my very active one year old around the house all day long, so I'm no stranger to muscle fatigue, aches, and pains; plus, I'm not getting any younger. Using this massage gun has become my favorite self-care ritual at the end of the day. It has penetrated and obliterated my deepest hard to reach knots, helped immensely with everyday aches and pains, and has enabled me to wake up pain free (something that didn't always happen prior to my nightly Sportneer Elite D9 Massage Gun ritual). It's an amazing stress reliever and has done wonders for both my mental and physical health. Ergonomic and easy to use

One of my favorite parts about the Sportneer Elite D9 Massage Gun is the ergonomic, easy-to-grip, silicon coated handle. The handle is slightly angled which makes it extra easy to maneuver and reach those hard to reach places. The only downside to this is the gun can't stand up by itself, but there's really no need for that. The handle is coated with silicone from the base to the gun for the perfect no-slip grip. It's also the perfect width for my smaller hand to grasp. Before you start this baby up, you need to charge it for three to five hours. When fully charged, the indicator light of the massager turns off, and the indicator on the power adapter will change from red to green. When it's fully charged, you'll get up to six hours of run time and it's portable, so you can literally take it anywhere and everywhere; and believe me, I do. I'm definitely the lady that brings her massage gun to work, on the airplane, on vacation, and to pretty much every social gathering. People sometimes laugh until I treat them to the experience and then they immediately ask about the brand and how they can get their own. The Sportneer Elite D9 Massage Gun operates very quietly, so I can get away with giving myself some massage therapy on the plane, on the train, or in public places without anyone noticing. Six massage heads

The Sportneer Elite D9 Massage Gun comes with six interchangeable massage heads to target different muscle groups for full body coverage. Two of the heads are coated in chrome and are specifically designed to use with oil. My favorite thing in the world is to use CBD infused massage oil with the chrome heads on my neck, back, and booty — it truly is a heavenly experience. The ball head is designed for large muscle groups like the quads, glutes etc. It's a great choice if you're suffering from extreme muscle and joint soreness. The fork head is designed for the spine, neck, calves, and shoulders. It's great for sensitive muscles and bony areas and is intended to be used at levels one and two. The cone head is intense and penetrates very deeply. It's my go to for deep, hard to reach knots and is designed for deep tissue release and small muscle areas like the feet, hands, and wrists. It's intended to be used at intensity levels one and two max. The flat head is ideal for general use and is suitable for all muscles at all intensity levels. The chrome flat and ball heads are designed for amplified intensity and oil. Just be sure to clean yours off after each session if you go the oil route. To change massage heads, you always want your gun to be off. You simply pull out the current head and replace it with your head of choice; turn it back on and you're ready to rumble. Auto shutoff, pressure indicator lights, weight What could be better

There's a whole lot to love about the Sportneer Elite D9 Massage Gun, but there are a few things that could be better. Every massage gun I've researched and owned has had an auto shutoff feature to prevent the motor from overheating. This one has a 10-minute auto shutoff which isn't enough time for me. It's annoying to be deeply engrossed in my massage, have it shut off, and then have to turn it back on again if I want a longer session. This massage gun also has three "pressure indicator lights" at the top of the power button control circle that don't seem to do anything. The user manual says that more lights on indicates more pressure is applied, but I haven't seen them illuminate at all. I've used every massage head at different levels while applying varying amounts of pressure and they never light up. I'm not sure if it's a defect with just mine or if all of them are this way, but it appears that the pressure indicator lights don't do anything. The Sportneer Elite D9 Massage Gun is also on the heavier side when considering all of the massage guns I've used. It weighs 4.4 pounds which doesn't sound like a lot, but you'll definitely feel it holding it in one hand for extended periods of time. Bottom line