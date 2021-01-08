Gaming is often associated with being sedentary, but new fitness trends and equipment are allowing us to game our way to excellent physical health (like Ring Fit Adventure on Nintendo Switch, for example). Have you ever wanted to game your way to perfect abs? Well, now you can with Stealth! This is a fun and accessible way to game your core. Paired with the Stealth app, Stealth offers a variety of games, challenges, and a worldwide community so you can achieve the core of your dreams and have a lot of fun while you're doing it.
Stealth review: What I like
I love playing games, so naturally I was super intrigued to try a workout that enables me to game my way to the perfect core. Stealth definitely delivers and is a fun, accessible way to achieve the abs of your dreams. Once you purchase Stealth, you'll want to download the affiliated Stealth app so you can start playing games. Once the app is downloaded, you'll create your personal profile and then you can jump right into playing. The free membership allows access to four different games: Galaxy Adventure, Speed Gliding, Color Chase, and Space Escape.
The four free games are simple to play and fun.
These four free games are simple to play and fun. All you need is a smartphone. You pick your game, place it on the Stealth board, and off you go to gaming your perfect abs. My favorite games are Color Chase and Space Escape, but all of them bring a little something different to the table. The Stealth app keeps tracks of your stats so you can see your streaks, best time, total time, best score, total score, and best game. There's also a pretty prevalent online community and day, week, month, year, and all-time leaderboards so you can see how you stack up next to other Stealth users. The Stealth community has thousands of members worldwide.
I like that you can join and create challenges on the Stealth app. There are three different types of challenges: Endurance, Countdown, and Accumulated. Endurance is when time counts up. Countdown will have time counting down from a preset time, but time can increase daily. Accumulated is where a player must complete the required time daily, otherwise they will be removed from the challenge. This is a fun way to compete with family, friends, or other Stealth users giving you added incentive and extra motivation to game your core.
I love how effective this system is.
Stealth is an extremely effective exercise because it requires you to hold your body in the plank position while you use it. Planking is one of the most effective core exercises you can do, and you can expect to see quick results if you commit to planking every day. Plank strengthens all of your major abdominal muscles yes, but did you know it also strengthens your shoulders, chest, neck, glutes, quadriceps, and back muscles? That's right, plank is a power pose!
When it comes to great abs, planking with Stealth is a surefire way to get there. Plank is great because it works all four muscle groups in the stomach. It targets your rectus abdominis (six-pack abs), transverse abdominis (deep core stabilizing muscles), and the internal and external obliques (side abs). I love Stealth because you're gaming your way through long plank holds. It encourages extra-long holds and endurance so you can game your way to the perfect abs and have a lot of fun while you tone your physique.
Stealth review: What I don't like
You get four free games when you purchase Stealth and download the Stealth app. If you want to access any of the premium games, you need to purchase the Stealth Premium membership. It only costs $25 a year and your membership unlocks all of the premium games, grants access to premium member challenges, and delivers exclusive premium member content.
It's not a huge expenditure, but I wish more free games were available. There are 13 additional premium games if you purchase a Stealth membership. I like to ball my hands into fists and balance on the surface of the board instead. Plus, balancing on top of the board intensifies the plank position.
Also, be weary of your fingers if you're someone who likes to grip the outer edges of the board. Stealth's dynamic motion system will have you twisting, turning, and rotating 360-degrees, but if you tilt the board too far to the side, you run the risk of crushing your fingers between the board and the floor. When your full body weight is behind this motion, it really, really hurts. I highly recommend avoiding gripping the edge of the board for this reason.
Stealth review: Should you buy
You should buy this if ...
You're a gamer
If you love games, you'll love gaming your core with Stealth. You can access four games for free and unlock 13 additional premium games if you purchase an annual membership.
You want great abs
Stealth requires you to hold your body in plank position for extended periods of time. This is one of the best core and total body exercises you can do. Plank strengthens and tones the abs, arms, shoulders, low back, glutes, legs, and calves. Building a strong core is the foundation of physical fitness.
You've got a smartphone
Stealth is designed to accomodate smartphones of all sizes including Ultra, Plus, and Pro Max sizes.
You should not buy this if ...
You hate plank pose
The whole idea of Stealth is to game your way to stronger muscles by holding plank position for extended periods of time.
You don't have a smartphone
You'll need a smartphone to download and access the Stealth app where you can play games and keep track of your stats.
You're in your second or third trimester of pregnancy
While you can do planks while you're pregnant, it's important to be cleared by your doctor first. Planking can cause excessive intra-adominal pressure, which can cause damage and strain to the deep core, including your pelvic floor. Most pregnant women are advised to do modified plank work or to hold off in their second and third trimesters.
Stealth is a fun, effective and easy way to game your core. Working with this system daily will strengthen and tone your abs, arms, shoulders, low back, glutes, legs, and calves. The Stealth app is easy to navigate, features four free games, and there's a large online community where you can compete, create, and join challenges with friends, family, and other Stealth users. You can also check up on the day, week, month, year, and all-time leaderboards so you can see how you stack up against other Stealth users. On the downside, you only get four free games. To unlock the 13 additional premium games, you must purchase a membership for $25 a year. Also, watch out for your fingers. Avoid or be extra cautious when gripping the edges of the board so your fingers don't get crushed between the board and the floor.
Bottom line: Stealth is an accessible, fun, effective way to game your way to a strong physique.
