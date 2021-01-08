Gaming is often associated with being sedentary, but new fitness trends and equipment are allowing us to game our way to excellent physical health (like Ring Fit Adventure on Nintendo Switch, for example). Have you ever wanted to game your way to perfect abs? Well, now you can with Stealth! This is a fun and accessible way to game your core. Paired with the Stealth app, Stealth offers a variety of games, challenges, and a worldwide community so you can achieve the core of your dreams and have a lot of fun while you're doing it.

Stealth Bottom line: Stealth is a fun, accessible way to game your way to great abs. It's easy to use and navigate the Stealth app. There are limited free games available. If you want access to all of the games, you must purchase a membership. Beware of smashing your fingers if you hold onto the edges. The Good Fun fitness

Easy to use

Effective

Fits all smartphones The Bad Free games are limited

Access to all games requires membership

Watch out for your fingers $150 at Amazon

$99 at Stealth

Stealth review: What I like

I love playing games, so naturally I was super intrigued to try a workout that enables me to game my way to the perfect core. Stealth definitely delivers and is a fun, accessible way to achieve the abs of your dreams. Once you purchase Stealth, you'll want to download the affiliated Stealth app so you can start playing games. Once the app is downloaded, you'll create your personal profile and then you can jump right into playing. The free membership allows access to four different games: Galaxy Adventure, Speed Gliding, Color Chase, and Space Escape. The four free games are simple to play and fun. These four free games are simple to play and fun. All you need is a smartphone. You pick your game, place it on the Stealth board, and off you go to gaming your perfect abs. My favorite games are Color Chase and Space Escape, but all of them bring a little something different to the table. The Stealth app keeps tracks of your stats so you can see your streaks, best time, total time, best score, total score, and best game. There's also a pretty prevalent online community and day, week, month, year, and all-time leaderboards so you can see how you stack up next to other Stealth users. The Stealth community has thousands of members worldwide. I like that you can join and create challenges on the Stealth app. There are three different types of challenges: Endurance, Countdown, and Accumulated. Endurance is when time counts up. Countdown will have time counting down from a preset time, but time can increase daily. Accumulated is where a player must complete the required time daily, otherwise they will be removed from the challenge. This is a fun way to compete with family, friends, or other Stealth users giving you added incentive and extra motivation to game your core.

I love how effective this system is. Stealth is an extremely effective exercise because it requires you to hold your body in the plank position while you use it. Planking is one of the most effective core exercises you can do, and you can expect to see quick results if you commit to planking every day. Plank strengthens all of your major abdominal muscles yes, but did you know it also strengthens your shoulders, chest, neck, glutes, quadriceps, and back muscles? That's right, plank is a power pose! When it comes to great abs, planking with Stealth is a surefire way to get there. Plank is great because it works all four muscle groups in the stomach. It targets your rectus abdominis (six-pack abs), transverse abdominis (deep core stabilizing muscles), and the internal and external obliques (side abs). I love Stealth because you're gaming your way through long plank holds. It encourages extra-long holds and endurance so you can game your way to the perfect abs and have a lot of fun while you tone your physique. Stealth review: What I don't like

You get four free games when you purchase Stealth and download the Stealth app. If you want to access any of the premium games, you need to purchase the Stealth Premium membership. It only costs $25 a year and your membership unlocks all of the premium games, grants access to premium member challenges, and delivers exclusive premium member content. It's not a huge expenditure, but I wish more free games were available. There are 13 additional premium games if you purchase a Stealth membership. I like to ball my hands into fists and balance on the surface of the board instead. Plus, balancing on top of the board intensifies the plank position. Also, be weary of your fingers if you're someone who likes to grip the outer edges of the board. Stealth's dynamic motion system will have you twisting, turning, and rotating 360-degrees, but if you tilt the board too far to the side, you run the risk of crushing your fingers between the board and the floor. When your full body weight is behind this motion, it really, really hurts. I highly recommend avoiding gripping the edge of the board for this reason. Stealth review: Should you buy