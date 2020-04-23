Those looking to score a great Apple Watch deal might be best served by going for a previous-generation model. Apple still sells the Apple Watch Series 3, though that super-affordable model doesn't have some of the latest and greatest features, notably the new edge-to-edge display.

Instead, why not consider a refurbished Apple Watch Series 4? Today only, Woot has refurb models on sale from just $279.99 in various sizes and colors. While Apple no longer sells the Series 4, these deals save you over $100 versus the cost of going for the latest Series 5 models.

Time to save Apple Watch Series 4 Apple is officially no longer selling this series, so refurb options are now your best bet to save on it. The 40mm options at Woot start as low as $280, or just $20 more for 44mm, saving you over $100 versus the cost of going for the latest model. From $280 See at Woot

While Series 4 of the Apple Watch was surpassed by the Apple Watch Series 5 late last year, it's still one of the world's best smartwatches to date. In our review from September 2018, we rated it with five out of five stars and remarked that while it may not be able to replace having your phone around just yet, it's practically an essential accessory for any iPhone user looking to stay connected at a glance.

Apple Watch Series 4 brings a new edge-to-edge screen to the wrist-worn wearable when compared to older models, boosts the speed and battery life, adds advanced health features like a built-in EKG and fall detection, and includes a bunch of new customizable watch faces. One big difference between the Series 4 watch and the Series 5 watch is the latter's always-on display, though there's not a huge difference in specs otherwise. You can learn more about how they match up with this Series 4 vs. Series 5 guide.

Shipping is free at Woot if you log in with your Amazon Prime account. If you're not yet set up with Prime, you can start your 30-day free trial to save on shipping today and get in on all of the other benefits Amazon Prime has to offer.