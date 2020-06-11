Many of us are spending a little more time at home than usual this year, and that has caused us to find new and creative ways to stay in shape in our living spaces. I had the chance to try the SuperFit GoPlus Treadmill and had a very positive experience. It's great because it's 2-in-1 and foldable. You have the option of laying it flat and walking at slower speeds or raising the arms and running at faster speeds. It's well made and user friendly. I would recommend this treadmill to anyone looking for an easily storable piece of exercise equipment or someone trying to find a good exercise machine for smaller spaces.

Small, compact, foldable SuperFit GoPlus Treadmill Bottom Line: This 2-in-1 folding treadmill has an LED display that clearly shows your stats so you can monitor your progress in real-time, and comes with a Bluetooth speaker, phone holder, and remote control so you can operate it and play music while you exercise. It's compact, foldable design and built-in transport wheels make it possible to move and store. Take note that this treadmill is heavy and a little difficult to move even with the wheels. It's also designed for smaller spaces, so it has a short, narrow track and is not ideal for taller people. You have to remove the arms for it to lay entirely flat, and it's a bit pricey. Pros Easy to assemble/user-friendly

2-in-1 (Can lie flat or be used with raised arms)

Compact, foldable design makes it easy to store and great for small spaces

Bluetooth speaker, phone holder

Remote control operated Cons Heavy (Difficult to move even with wheels)

Short, narrow track

Arms have to be removed entirely for it to lie flat

The SuperFit GoPlus Treadmill Features

This treadmill is 2-in-1, meaning it can lay flat and function at slower speeds of 1-4 km per hour. With the arms raised, it can operate at faster speeds of 1-12 km per hour. I think it's important to note that this treadmill does fold, but you must altogether remove the arms if you would like it to lay flat. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo It features a quiet motor so you can exercise without disturbing the rest of your house and a shock reduction system to protect your joints while you work out. It's remote control operated so you must flip the power switch on the base of the machine and use the remote control to change speeds. You cannot use this treadmill without the remote. It also has a Bluetooth speaker and a little phone holder so you can connect to your phone or iPod and play your music while you exercise. It has an LED display that clearly shows your time, speed, distance (in km), and calories so you can keep a close eye on your stats while you work out. Assembly What I loved

This machine was very easy to assemble. It came in six easily attachable pieces and took me about 20 minutes from start to finish. The removable arms were a bit tricky because the screws used to attach them are very short. The positioning had to be exact to lock them into place. I did it as one person, but it would have been faster as a two-person job. Compact and foldable

This treadmill is very tiny and compact, which made it the perfect size for my little apartment. I did not have a lot of space to work with, so the compact nature of this baby was a huge plus for me. I'm 5'5" tall, so the size of this track was just right. I would not recommend this treadmill to people that are a whole lot taller, however. It was a little too short and narrow for my husband, who is 5'9" to work out on comfortably. Let's talk about the foldable factor. This machine does fold and has the capability of laying completely flat, which makes for excellent storage potential. I was a little disappointed to find out that you have to remove the arms for it to lay completely flat, but it's still reasonably compact when folded and easily storable upright with the arms attached. If you do want it to lie flat, removing the arms isn't a huge deal, just know that you'll have to reattach them when you'd like to use it with them raised. Features

This treadmill is outfitted with a Bluetooth speaker so you can connect to your phone wirelessly and listen to your favorite music and playlists while you work out. It also has a convenient phone holder so you can follow along with your favorite fitness apps while you walk, jog, or run, or make a quick phone call or field an email; hurray for multi-tasking. It's also completely remote control operated. Make sure that you store your remote control in a safe space because it's small and could easily get lost. You can't operate the machine without it. To turn this treadmill on, you must flip the power switch at the base of the machine as well as the power switch on your remote control. You then control your speeds via remote control alone. This machine has an LED display that shows your time, speed, distance (in km), and calories so you can keep track of your stats while you work out. It is large and easy to read. Definitely note that your distance is measured in kilometers. When I used this for the first time, I thought it was measuring my distance in miles and was quite proud of the ground that I had covered. When I found out it was kilometers, I hadn't quite accomplished the distance feat I thought I had. Oh well, any distance is better than no distance, am I right? Heavy What could be better

Be aware that this machine is heavy. It weighs 74 pounds, and it was difficult for me to move by myself when it first arrived in the box. I had to enlist the help of my hubby to get it where I wanted it for assembly. It does have very small wheels attached for transport, but they don't do a whole lot, in my opinion. You still have to bear most of the weight of the machine as you attempt to roll it from point A to point B. I wish the wheels were larger; they'd be much more helpful. Short and narrow track

On the flip side of this machine being small and compact, the track itself is short and narrow. The track is three feet, four inches long, and measures one foot, three and a half inches wide. I can comfortably walk and run on this machine at 5'5" tall, but it was a little too short and narrow for my husband who is 5'9", so that's definitely something to consider before purchasing. Additionally, you've got to run a straight and narrow path. I did misstep a few times and almost fell. Design

It's really cool that this treadmill is foldable, but it will not lay flat with the arms attached. This is a severe design flaw in my opinion. You have to completely remove the arms for it to lay flat and then reattach them when you'd like to utilize them again. It would be more cohesive if the whole thing could be folded flat with the arms attached. Pricey This treadmill is also pretty pricey. You're paying for a small, compact machine that can be easily stored and is excellent for small spaces and home gyms. This is nowhere near the size of a commercial treadmill, so if you're looking to bring your gym treadmill experience home with you, this is not the product for you. Bottom line