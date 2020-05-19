What you need to know Swann has announced that its Enforcer and Tracker smart security cameras are now available.

Enforcer Security System is the first to incorporate lighting and a siren that mimics police lights.

Tracker camera can follow the action in its view without a physical pan and tilt motor.

DIY home security experts, Swann, has announced that its Enforcer Security System and Tracker Security Camera are now available. The latest camera systems feature "Speak to See" smart home integration that allows owners to view their homes on demand with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant, as well as unique tracking and police lighting.

First revealed at CES 2020, the Swann Tracker Security Camera is a compact standalone indoor camera that offers the ability to track the action within its view. Although it does not include a physical pan and tilt motor, the Tracker is able to zoom in on two different objects in motion and can follow them around in a separate camera view within the Swann Security app.

The Tracker can stream and record video in 1080p HD resolution, and has an 180 degree field of view. The camera sports infrared night vision which provides coverage in the dark up to 32 feet away. Videos can be recorded directly to the camera's local storage which consists of a 32gb Micro SD Card that is included in the box, and can be expanded up to 128gb if desired. For smart capabilities, the camera connects directly to a home network via Wi-Fi and does not require a dedicated hub, and the camera is powered via micro USB. Swann's Enforcer Security System dons a more traditional security system design with a base unit and dedicated cameras. Enforcer cameras capture video in 4K resolution and footage is stored on an included 2TB hard drive and can backed up to the cloud for additional safekeeping. Just like with the Tracker, the Enforcer system can connect to the Swann Security app on iOS and Android for remote viewing.

Unique to the Enforcer system are integrated blue and red LED lighting that mimics the look for police vehicles when the alarm is activated. For additional security the Enforcer system also includes a built-in siren and True Detect heat and motion sensing. Enforcer cameras connect to the dedicated base via included wiring, and up to 8 channels are supported. The Swann Tracker Security Camera is available now directly from Swann and through various retail partners for $79.99. The Enforcer Security System in a 6 camera kit is also now available online through Swann as well as through Best Buy's website and retail stores with pricing starting at $479.99.