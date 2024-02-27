Tales From the Genius Bar
The world of Apple Retail revealed through the eyes of ex-employees with wonderful and weird tales to tell.
Disclaimer: The events in this column are based on true stories. All names and likenesses have been changed but every single weird, grotesque, funny, or wholesome anecdote happened within the walls of an Apple Store somewhere out there.
Latest about Tales from the Genius Bar
Meet the AirPods from Hell: Tales from the Genius Bar, Chapter Three
By The Genius published
Tales from the Genius Bar — Chapter Two: How the Genius stole Christmas
By The Genius published
Tales from the Genius Bar — Chapter One: Innocence
By The Genius published
How to contact Apple Support for your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch
By Lory Gil, Karen S Freeman last updated
Are you having issues with your Apple devices? Then you may need to contact Apple Support, or even get help from the iMore community. Here's how to do that.
