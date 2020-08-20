I'm a huge fan of massage therapy. I'm a fitness instructor and a mom and teaching lots of classes and running after my very mobile one year old daughter can take its toll on my body. I often have sore and aching muscles and have been longing for some trigger point therapy and deep tissue massage. I decided to try the TaoTronics Massage Gun and I could not be happier with this choice. This massage gun is sleek, powerful, user friendly, and comes with six different massage heads to cover all parts of the body. I highly recommend this massage gun to anyone looking for relief from sore muscles, tension, and pain.

Deep tissue and trigger point therapy TaoTronics Massage Gun Bottom Line: This massage gun is a professional grade, user friendly, trigger point therapy tool that comes with six different massage heads for different parts of the body and can effectively alleviate tension and sore muscles. It features a quiet but powerful motor with 10 levels of intensity, a rechargeable battery so you can operate it cordlessly, and a sleek, lightweight, portable design. Take note that the high torque motor is very powerful and might be too intense for some. It also has a 15 minute auto shut off feature to protect the motor from overheating. Pros User friendly

Very powerful (10 levels of intensity)

Six massage heads

Rechargeable battery (cordless)

Sleek, lightweight and portable Cons High torque motor may be too intense for some

TaoTronics Massage Gun Features

This massage gun must be charged for six hours before initial use and then can operate for four to ten hours on a single charge. It has a high torque motor that delivers powerful, high-penetration, trigger point therapy designed to send waves of relaxation and relief throughout your body alleviating sore tissue and aching muscles. It can boost athletic performance when incorporated in pre-workout warm ups and post-workout recovery routines and can aid in everyday mobility and flexibility via trigger point massage therapy for joint pain relief, myofascial release, and sore muscle relief. It features six different massage heads to trigger different parts of the body, a four hour charge time (after the initial six hour charge) for four to ten hours of working time, 10 levels of intensity, and a quiet yet very powerful high torque motor. It comes with a sleek carrying case and is lightweight and portable so you can take it anywhere. User friendly What I loved

First thing's first, this massage gun has very clear instructions, was incredibly easy to set up, and is very easy to operate. I truly love it. The user manual starts with some safety precautions and then gets into explaining its features, battery installation, setup and controls. Before you do anything, you need to install the battery and it's a simple push and clip in procedure, nothing fancy. You then have to charge it for six hours before you start operating. After that initial charge, you only need to charge it for four hours to get the battery to 100%. Once you're fully charged and ready to go, all you have to do is flip the switch on the bottom of the gun from off to on. The digital, easy to read screen will then light up, and you push the power button on that screen to turn on the vibration and pick your desired level of intensity. The screen displays two numbers, the right side is your battery level (it goes to 10), and the left side is your intensity level, (which also goes to 10). There are three buttons on the bottom of the screen left is a plus sign to add intensity, the center button is power, and the right button is a minus sign to subtract intensity. It's outfitted with a rubber, anti-slip handle so you've got a no-slip grip even when operating at level 10. High torque motor + six massage heads

Let me tell you something, this massage gun is incredibly powerful. I truly was shocked at how intense level one was when I first started using it. It has ten levels of intensity and I'd advise starting at level one and working your way up especially if you're massaging a particularly sore or tight muscle group. It comes with six different massage heads which is great because they're all designed to trigger different points of your body. The spherical head is for large muscle groups like the arms, back, hips, thighs, calves, and booty. The bullet head is for impacting deep tissue and feels amazing on hands and feet. The air cushioned soft head is for sensitive muscles and relaxation. The flat head is for bulk muscle groups. The U-shaped head is for the neck (which is an incredible experience), spine and Achilles tendon. The D-shaped head is for abdominal muscles which sounds weird, but actually feels pretty great. All of these massage heads are excellent in their own right and you'll come to love each of them for different reasons and the various therapeutic experiences they create. I love having all of these different massage head options because you can give yourself a professional grade massage yourself, no therapist necessary. Design

A huge plus of this massage gun is the rechargeable battery. You have to charge it for six hours initially and then four hours for a full charge after that. A single charge gives you four to ten hours of working time depending on how you use it. The cordless factor is hard to beat. You can truly take it anywhere and you don't have to worry about getting yourself or someone else wrapped up in a cord while you're trying to massage those hard to reach places. It's sleek, lightweight, and completely portable. I love the aesthetic of this massage gun and it comes with a bonus carrying case that keeps each massage head, the gun itself, and the charging cord neatly organized in their designated places. Just looking at it in its case precisely organized brings me into a state of relaxation and satisfaction. I bring this thing everywhere with me; traveling, camping, to friends' houses, everywhere, and it never fails to please. Very powerful What could be better

If you love deep tissue massage like myself, this massage gun is perfect, and there really isn't anything to change about it. If you're on the more sensitive side when it comes to massage and prefer a lighter touch, the high torque motor in this piece of equipment might be too powerful for you. Even level one is pretty intense. When you initially start to use this, start at the lowest level and work your way up. Because this massage gun is so powerful, the manufacturer recommends not to use it for longer than one hour at a time and to give it at least a 30 minute rest in between 60 minute sessions. It will automatically shut off after 15 minutes of continuous use to prevent the motor from overheating. You can turn it right back on of course, but your run time should not exceed 60 minutes per session. Bottom line

This massage gun is truly a therapeutic tool sent straight from the gods and I would recommend it to anyone that appreciates deep tissue massage and trigger point therapy. It's great at alleviating muscle fatigue, pain, tightness, soreness, and knots, increasing circulation and lymphatic flow, relieving muscle spasms and stiffness, reducing the accumulation of lactic acid, activating the nervous system and invigorating muscles, increasing joint mobility, and relaxing and thickening connective tissue and fascia. I think it's a great investment for everyone and I could not recommend it more. 4.5 out of 5