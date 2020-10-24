Flu season is rapidly approaching and that on top of the COVID-19 pandemic has a lot of us searching for ways we can keep ourselves and our families happy and healthy. Most of us consider humidifiers to be devices used when we're sick, but they offer many more health benefits and can be used year-round. The use of a humidifier in your home can reduce the risk of catching the flu or other airborne illnesses, make your cough more productive by moisturizing the air, reduce snoring, keep the skin and hair moist, provide moisture to indoor house plants, and help your wood floors and furniture last longer. I tried the TaoTronics Top-Fill Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier, and have found it to be very helpful with that mentioned above. It feels wonderful to breathe in clean, moist air. I would recommend this humidifier to anyone looking for a good, affordable option.

Moisturize the air in your home TaoTronics Top-Fill Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier Bottom Line: This warm and cool mist humidifier boasts an extra-large water tank and can hold six liters. It's excellent for large rooms and features automatic humidity monitoring, meaning it will work to maintain the humidity percentage you set. It's easy to clean, has an optional essential oil diffuser, and an LED display with remote control. On the downside, it does not have a removable water tank, so you have to place the entire machine under the faucet to fill it or fill it with a large water pitcher. The parts piece together very delicately so you want to make sure it's on a stable surface that won't get bumped. Pros Warm and cool mist humidifier

Automatic humidity monitoring

Bonus essential oil diffuser

Extra-large water tank (6L)

Remote + LED display Cons No removable water tank

Parts piece together delicately $72 at Amazon

TaoTronics Top-Fill Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier: Features

The TaoTronics Top-Fill Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier emits both warm and cool mist at an output of 550 milliliters per hour. It's perfect for larger rooms up to 750 square feet and will efficiently keep your sinuses, hair, and skin hydrated. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday It features automatic humidity monitoring, meaning it will work to maintain or reach the humidity level you set. It has an automatic shutoff and will power down once your desired humidity level is reached. This top-fill humidifier has a wide opening making it easy to refill and thoroughly clean. It has a small, optional essential oil diffuser so you can add your favorite scents to any room if and when you choose. It has a nice, large LED display and comes with a remote so you can control all of your settings from the comfort of your couch or bed. It offers three mist levels, three mist temperatures, humidity level presets, timer, sleep mode, and auto mode. It's super quiet and the LED display turns off in sleep mode enabling you to get some restful sleep. Warm and cool mist humidifier TaoTronics Top-Fill Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier: What I loved

My favorite thing about the TaoTronics Top-Fill Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier is that it can emit warm and cool mist. This is a particularly nice feature if you happen to live somewhere that's warm all year-round. I live in Los Angeles and love using this humidifier on the cool mist setting. It keeps my living room significantly cooler, moist, and lovely, and my indoor plants dig it too! This humidifier features three mist levels and can really kick on the highest setting. I typically keep mine on the highest mist output because why would you not? The more mist, the better in my book. It has three temperature settings: cool, warm, and hot. We're still living in an endless summer here in LA, so I've really been enjoying the cool setting. However, the warm and hot settings feel lovely on colder nights, and I think the warmer settings are most efficient in keeping my sinuses hydrated. It also has a cool automatic humidity monitoring feature that you can switch on to maintain whatever your desired level of humidity is. I keep mine set at 60% humidity because it feels great on my skin and sinuses and I've read that keeping the humidity in your home between 40% and 60% is the sweet spot for reducing flu and other illness risks. TaoTronics Top-Fill Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier: The specs

The TaoTronics Top-Fill Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier boasts an extra-large water tank and can hold up to six liters of water at a time. It works marvelously in the larger rooms of my home and can cover spaces up to 750 square feet. Mine can run all day, all night, and into the next day continuously without having to be refilled, which is great. It has a bonus built-in essential oil diffuser, which I love. This essential oil diffuser in particular works very well compared to other humidifiers I've used. I enjoy adding my favorite scents to every room. If I'm really congested, I'll put drops of peppermint and eucalyptus oil in there, and it opens my sinuses right up.

Source: Nicolette Roux / iMore

Please note that you should not put essential oil directly into the water tank, use the essential oil box at the base of the machine. To use the nifty aromatherapy box, you pull out the box, add several drops of your favorite scents to the aroma pad, and slide the box back in. Voila, heavenly aromatherapy on top of your mist or steam. The aroma pad is washable and reusable, but TaoTronics throws in a few bonus pads as well. The TaoTronics Top-Fill Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier features a clear LED display so you can see your desired humidity level and where you're at currently. It also displays your temperature and mist settings. It has a sleep mode which will automatically turn the LED display off so you can get some undisturbed shut eye. It comes with a convenient remote so you can control all of your settings from cozy comfort wherever you are. No removable water tank + don't knock it over TaoTronics Top-Fill Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier: What could be better

The TaoTronics Top-Fill Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier does not have a removable water tank which I have to admit, I'd much prefer. As stated in the name, you fill it from the top, so you have to take the whole unit to the sink to fill it from the faucet. That, or carry a six-liter water pitcher over to fill it up entirely. I was also surprised to find that the two pieces that compose this machine merely sit on top of each other. They don't lock into place and they piece together very delicately. When the water container is completely full, the weight of the water holds the pieces together nicely; but if it's on the emptier side, I worry about it falling apart and spilling water everywhere. Make sure it's on a very stable surface and out of the way of little kids and pets so it doesn't get knocked over. TaoTronics Top-Fill Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier: Bottom line

4 out of 5 The TaoTronics Top-Fill Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier is a great humidifier that features warm and cool mist settings, three temperature levels, three mist output levels, automatic humidity monitoring, an extra-large water tank, essential oil diffuser, LED display, and convenient remote control. It's great for large spaces and does a fantastic job at keeping your air moist, humid, and healthy. I'd recommend this humidifier to anyone in the market for a great, affordable option.