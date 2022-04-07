What you need to know
- Meta has confirmed that there will be no F8 developer event this year.
- There is no word yet on whether the event will return in 2023.
Meta, the parent company behind Facebook, says that it won't be holding its annual F8 developer conference at all this year, let alone in person. The previous two years have both seen an online event held, but 2022 is all about preparing for the meteverse, the company says.
Meta's Diego Duarte Moreira announced the news via a blog post, saying that Meta is "pausing F8 in 2022" while the company continues to "gear up on new initiatives." One of those initiatives is set to be the meterverse.
Similar to years past, we are taking a brief break in programming and will not hold F8 in 2022 while we gear up on new initiatives that are all tailored towards the next chapter of the internet, and the next chapter of our company too: building the metaverse. Similar to the early stages of the web, building the metaverse will be a collaborative effort at every stage – with other companies, creators and developers like you.
The F8 conference has been held for a number of years dating back to when Meta was still called Facebook. In 2022, though, Meta says that people should look to the Conversations event that will take place on May 19. There will also be the Connect event later this year, where Meta will "share the latest on our VR, AR, and metaverse platform offerings."
The news comes days after Apple confirmed that its own Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will kick off on June 6 via an online-only event.
HBO Max is rolling out an updated Apple TV app and it apparently works
HBO Max users have been crying out for an Apple TV app that works and it looks like they're finally going to get one. An updated Apple TV app is rolling out over the coming days, and by all accounts, this one will actually work.
Apple TV+ signs 'Spider-Man' star to its 'The Last Thing He Told Me' series
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Spider-Man star Angourie Rice to its upcoming limited series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'. Rice will star opposite Jennifer Garner on the show that is based on Laura Dave's best-selling book of the same name.
Apple TV+ baseball content goes live ahead of inaugural weekend
A swathe of Apple TV+ Baseball content has gone live on the platform ahead of its opening weekend, which will see two live games streamed each Friday.
These HomeKit-enabled smart light switches are the best of the best
HomeKit light switches are an easy way to modernize your home with the latest smart technology. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit switches on the market today.