Meta, the parent company behind Facebook, says that it won't be holding its annual F8 developer conference at all this year, let alone in person. The previous two years have both seen an online event held, but 2022 is all about preparing for the meteverse, the company says.

Meta's Diego Duarte Moreira announced the news via a blog post, saying that Meta is "pausing F8 in 2022" while the company continues to "gear up on new initiatives." One of those initiatives is set to be the meterverse.

Similar to years past, we are taking a brief break in programming and will not hold F8 in 2022 while we gear up on new initiatives that are all tailored towards the next chapter of the internet, and the next chapter of our company too: building the metaverse. Similar to the early stages of the web, building the metaverse will be a collaborative effort at every stage – with other companies, creators and developers like you.

The F8 conference has been held for a number of years dating back to when Meta was still called Facebook. In 2022, though, Meta says that people should look to the Conversations event that will take place on May 19. There will also be the Connect event later this year, where Meta will "share the latest on our VR, AR, and metaverse platform offerings."

The news comes days after Apple confirmed that its own Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will kick off on June 6 via an online-only event.