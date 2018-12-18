Over at B&H Photo, you can take $330 off the price of Apple's iPad Pro with 64GB capacity and cellular connectivity. The deal applies to all colors of the device and brings the price down to $599 from $929.

While the model featured is the 2017 iPad Pro which was replaced just last month by a new 2018 lineup, it is still more than capable. It features Apple's powerful A10X processor, which consists of a 6-core CPU and a 12-core GPU — perfect for editing high-definition video or working on art and design projects. It also supports the Apple Pencil if you want to use its big 12.9-inch screen as your sketchbook, and its stereo speaker array turns it into an excellent movie-watching device.

Today's featured spec also has cellular connectivity so you can easily connect to the LTE network of your choice and enjoy using the internet on the move.

This discounted price is good for today only as it is part of B&H's DealZone, so don't miss it. If you're wanting a more affordable iPad and don't need the high-end features of the iPad Pro — maybe for the kids or to give as a gift this Christmas — then check out the savings to be had on Apple's latest 9.7-inch iPad.

See at B&H

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.