If you act fast, you can save almost $150 off the cost of Apple's latest iPad Pro at Amazon. The 11-inch model from late 2018 is $49 off its usual retail price and there's an on-page coupon for a further $100 off for a limited time. Click it and the discount will be applied at checkout. The deal applies to just the 256GB Wi-Fi model in space gray.

The 2018 iPad Pro devices were only just released in November 2018. With stunning new Liquid Retina displays that go edge-to-edge, Face ID, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio, plus super powerful A12X Bionic chips, the new models are absolute powerhouses vying to replace your laptop for good. It's worth checking out iMore's review and second look at the 2018 iPad Pro for an in-depth take on all its features and capabilities.

If you don't want to splash out on the latest and greatest iPad, you can benefit from select models of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro being reduced in price.

