Amazon usually sells the Case-Mate Tough Grip iPhone XS Case for $30, but today they're on sale in every color for $24.99. That deal is a nice one in and of itself, but the rose gold and black options have a 10% off clippable coupon, dropping the total to $22.50. The customer reviews are favorable and we have yet to see a better discount on these cases.

With knurled edges for enhanced grip and refined metallic buttons, this sleek case has a classic look that still manages to stand out. The case is thin enough to support wireless charging and the anti-scratch technology will keep your phone pristine. The ultra-slim profile feels great in your pocket, but the small footprint still offers big protection, keeping your phone safe from drops up to 10 feet.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.