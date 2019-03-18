Over at B&H, you can take $400 off the price of Apple's iPad Pro with 512GB capacity. The deal applies to all colors of the device and brings the price down to $749 from the $1,149 you'd pay at other retailers like Best Buy. You also get a screen protector worth $20 thrown in for free.

While the model featured is the 2017 iPad Pro which was replaced in November by a new 2018 lineup, it is still more than capable. It features Apple's powerful A10X processor, which consists of a 6-core CPU and a 12-core GPU — perfect for editing high-definition video or working on art and design projects. It also supports the Apple Pencil if you want to use its big 12.9-inch screen as your sketchbook, and its stereo speaker array turns it into an excellent movie-watching device.

This discounted price is good for today only as it is part of B&H's DealZone, so don't miss it.

