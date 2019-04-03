Over at B&H, you can take up to $480 off the price of Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro . The deal applies to several specifications of the 2017 model and brings starting prices down to just $629. Some of the models also have a $20 screen protector thrown in for free to sweeten the deal.

Apple's 2017 iPad Pro still packs a punch and you can make the most of some of the best prices we have ever seen for a limited time.

Your $629 in this case would get you the tablet with 64GB of storage and LTE connectivity — a savings of $300 compared to its usual price. An extra $20 gets you the 256GB Wi-Fi-only model which is well worth considering if you need the extra space but not the mobile internet capability. You can get the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular version for $699 — $380 off. For the largest 512GB capacity, you can pick up the Wi-Fi-only model at a $400 discount or get the top-spec Wi-Fi + Cellular version for just $799 — a savings of $480 off its retail price of $1,279 at Best Buy and other places.

While the models featured are the previous-generation, replaced in November by a new 2018 lineup, they are still more than capable. The 2017 models feature Apple's powerful A10X processor, which consists of a 6-core CPU and a 12-core GPU — perfect for editing high-definition video or working on art and design projects. It also supports the Apple Pencil if you want to use its big 12.9-inch screen as your sketchbook, and its stereo speaker array turns it into an excellent movie-watching device. Many of today's featured devices also have cellular connectivity so you can get online with the LTE network of your choice and enjoy browsing on the move.

