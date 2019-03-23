Today only, or while stock lasts, Woot has refurbished 2017 models of Apple's 12.9-inch 64GB iPad Pro on sale for $549.99. Now at one of its lowest prices ever, this is a brilliant way to grab yourself one of Apple's recent tablets without shelling out $1,000 for one. These have all been factory reconditioned directly by Apple meaning they've been tested and inspected to work and look like new. They also come with a one-year Apple warranty, a brand new internal battery, and new packaging. In essence, you will hardly be able to tell it's been used before. Woot offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members and $6 shipping for everyone else.

While this model of the iPad Pro has since been followed up with a 2018 version, this edition is still a gorgeous pick as well. It features Apple's A10X Fusion chip for super speedy performance as well as a 12MP rear camera, four speaker array, Touch ID, and that beautiful Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. While it may not have all the added power and features of the 2018 version, this model still packs a punch. Brand new, it would cost over $250 more than today's Woot deal.

