Amazon is offering up some great discounts today to celebrate Digital Day, which is a holiday you'll soon come to love. Part of the discounts include six-month Rosetta Stone subscriptions for $79. Normally they cost $120. Just hit "Language and Learning" to see all of the available options. Some Babbel subscriptions are on sale, too.

Your language choices include German, Italian, Spanish, and more. You'll get an Activation Code to your email, which gets you access to the Rosetta Stone program across all of your iOS, Android, PC, and Mac devices.

Being multilingual is literally never a bad thing. You'll be able to travel with ease, and of course it can also expand your networking and friendship opportunities. It also makes a great party trick. Rosetta Stone has made a name for itself when it comes to learning new languages, and there's a good reason for it. It uses "Dynamic Immersion" to help you grasp the new language, which means that you'll not only hear the words, but see signs and symbols that represent it, and learn to read and write it as well. It helps you not only learn new words, but also phrases based on real-world content, which means you'll actually be prepared for natural conversations.

