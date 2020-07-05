I've gone through a lot of earbuds. From expensive truly wireless models to neckband varieties, I've tried them all. I'm not a big fan of the headphones-on-a-neckband type but tend to keep buying them because I've lost sooo many truly wireless earbuds since they fall out of my small, oddly shaped ears. Not only have they fallen off during sweaty cardio sessions, I also tend to forget I'm wearing them after I've turned off the music. So when they fall out later, I don't even notice. Fortunately, this is not the case with TREBLAB's X5 Truly Wireless Earbuds. Not only do these powerful little earbuds produce some impressive sound, they also stay in my ears better than any others I've tried (and I've tried a lot). The unique shape is small and convenient - providing easy access to tiny buttons - but the trick is in the little rubber fins. The soft fins pop into the outer ear and keep the earbuds firmly in place. They haven't shifted or dropped out no matter how intense (or sweaty) my workout is. For me, this is earbud gold. Other features, such as passive noise cancellation, are icing on the cake, but I'll delve deeper into those details later.

These are powerful little earbuds that pack a punch TREBLAB X5: Features

Besides the unique anti-drop fins, TREBLAB X5 Earbuds come with a variety of features that make them exceptional. I have used both very expensive and very cheap wireless earbuds in the past, and the sound performance of the X5s is right up there with the pricier brands. When using the memory foam noise-cancelling ear tips, the sound quality is quite impressive indeed. The beryllium speakers are LOUD; I usually keep the volume pretty low, and the sound they produce is clear, crisp, and true. Here's a rundown of basic specs:

Over-Ear Workout Earbuds TREBLAB X5 Type Noise-cancelling truly wireless earbuds Speakers Beryllium speakers Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2 earbuds with Qualcomm Signal range 33 ft Water resistance IPX4 water resistant & sweatproof Compatibility Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa Microphone Built-in mic, cVc 6.0 Ports Micro-USB Battery Up to 6 hours + 4 additional charges with charging case Materials Memory foam and silicone ear-tips in three sizes Warranty One year replacement warranty + lifetime support Colors Black

After two weeks of heavy usage, I can attest that these specs are spot-on. The wireless range is pretty good; I can leave the phone on one side of the house and wander throughout the rest of my two-story home without losing signal. The microphone does get a bit spotty if I'm on the phone, but it can stretch to about 30 ft even on a phonecall. The battery life is at least six hours and seems to go much longer than that if I keep the volume at a reasonable decibel level. In two weeks I've only had to charge them once in the charging case, and I've been using them for hours at a time each day. I've had earbuds that only gave me two solid hours of listening time so this is a big improvement over most truly wireless buds. Finally, the instant compatibility with Alexa and Siri is super convenient when I'm doing things around the house. These are truly wireless earbuds that won't fall out TREBLAB X5: What I love

As I mentioned earlier, my favorite thing about the TREBLAB X5 Earbuds is the no-drop ear fins that keep them from falling out. After losing so many earbuds in the past, this feature is super important to me. My ears are small and kind of weirdly shaped so most earbuds tend fall out easily, and I don't always notice when they do. So far, the X5s haven't fallen out or even shifted in my ears, no matter how intense or sweaty my workout is. I love the noise-cancelling memory foam ear tips. This is the first time I've used noise-cancelling earbuds and it really does make a difference. The soft memory foam fits perfectly into the ear to create a seal that locks in sound. The ear tips seem to function just like traditional foam earplugs, so it makes sense that they block out outside noise and lock in the sound you want. Of course, if you're not into noise cancellation, the TREBLAB X5s also come with traditional silicone ear tips. I love the noise-cancelling ear tips. The soft memory foam fits perfectly into the ear to create a seal that locks in sound. I also really enjoy the long battery and long range of these buds. I tend to wear earbuds a lot - while working, doing housework, and sometimes even to listen meditations when I'm falling asleep. When you're using the earbuds for hours at a time each day, battery life is a big issue, as well as Bluetooth range. The TREBLAB X5 earbuds keep playing for days even when I use them for several hours each day. They also stay connected without a hitch as I move around the house. The pairing process is a little different TREBLAB X5: What I don't love

The pairing functionality of the X5 earbuds is a little different than what I'm used to. They have to pair to each other before you pair them to your phone or else they won't work together. I didn't realize this initially and paired to each earbud individually, after which they would only pair to my phone one at a time. After re-reading the instructions, I figured this out and reset the earbuds, making sure to pair them to each other first. After that, if I want to use only one earpiece at a time, it has to be the right one because the right earbud is the "master". Otherwise I have to unpair them with each other to use the left earbud by itself. This is different than the way most earbuds work, so it took some getting used to. The only other thing I noticed - and I'm nitpicking here - is that you have to wear both earbuds for phone calls in order to be heard well. This is not a big deal, but when I tried to make hands-free phone calls with only one earbud, I couldn't be heard well through the single microphone. When using both, however, the tandem microphones work like a charm. Bottom Line

4 out of 5 Of all the many earbuds I've bought (and subsequently lost), the TREBLAB X5 Wireless Earbuds are some of the best. They fit perfectly into my ears and never slip or drop out, which is a huge improvement in and of itself. The earbuds also deliver top quality sound that is bright, pure, and loud as you please. Their specialized noise-cancelling foam ear tips only enhance the listening experience. Despite an unusual pairing process, these earbuds are easy to use and perform well for hours on end with a great Bluetooth range.