Best over-ear Headphones for iMac in 2022
These over-ear headphones for your iMac are great for tuning out the world around you as you work.
An iMac is already one of the best all in one computers that you can buy, but why not purchase a great pair of over-ear headphones to go with it? You can use the over-ear headphones to block out the world while trying to work and listen to great music or a podcast. You can also use a good pair of headphones to participate in a video call or edit a video. Let's take a look at the best over-ear headphones for iMac in 2021.
Immerse yourself in music with the best over-ear headphones
Max sound
The AirPods Max are built to pair with other Apple products, making it a perfect set of headphones for your iMac. They feature Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing and power management. The AirPods Max have always-on Siri, 20 hours of battery life, active noise cancellation, a great transparency mode, and spatial audio. You can choose from five colors. On top of all that, the sound pretty great.
Music to the Beats
Apple makes Beats, so you know these were built with your iMac in mind. They feature Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing and device switching, active noise canceling, transparency mode, 22 hours of battery life, and always-on "Hey Siri." You can also choose from your choice of three colors, black, ivory, or gray.
Great Sony sound
The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless over-ear headphones feature Sony's own Edge-AI processing that upscales compressed digital music files, so your digital music will always sound great. They feature 30 hours of battery life, digital noise cancellation, five built-in microphones for outstanding call quality, and has Alexa built-in.
Premium Bose quality
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are a follow-up to the extremely popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II. These feature the deep bass you have come to expect from Bose, along with 11 levels of active noise cancellation, Alexa and Google Assistant, 20 hours of battery life, and water resistance.
Get wired
The Audio-Technica ATH-M50X are wired over-ear headphones with sound that top audio reviewers have praised. They feature an extended frequency range with deep bass response. These headphones also feature a comfortable professional-grade earpad and headband, so you can keep them on for hours comfortably.
Budget sound and features
The Tribit QuietPlus 50 offer many features of high-end headphones for a fraction of the price. They feature active noise cancellation, 30 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0 connection, and wired and wireless modes.
Music to your ears...
You may want a great pair of over-ear headphones for editing video, recording podcasts, or simply tune out the world and listen to some great music. Whatever you want them for, there are some great choices for over-ear headphones to use with your iMac.
Our staff pick is the AirPods Max, made by Apple itself. The AirPods Max are built to integrate with other Apple products, making them the ideal choice to use with your iMac. They feature fast device switching using the built-in H1 chip, meaning you can move them from your iPhone to your iMac in seconds. The AirPods Max also feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode, spatial audio, 20 hours of battery life, and a choice of five colors. If the price doesn't scare you away, these are the headphones to buy.
If your budget is tight, you can't go wrong with the Tribit QuietPlus 50. They have most of the features of our higher-end picks, yet come at a budget price. I personally own a pair of Tribit headphones, and though nobody will confuse them with the sounds of the AirPods Max, they are a quality pair of headphones.
**Mark Goldschmitt** is the father of three boys and loves anything Apple. Born and raised in Queens, NY, and currently residing on Long Island, Mark is a lifelong New York Mets fan. {.end}
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.