Best over-ear Headphones for iMac in 2022

An iMac is already one of the best all in one computers that you can buy, but why not purchase a great pair of over-ear headphones to go with it? You can use the over-ear headphones to block out the world while trying to work and listen to great music or a podcast. You can also use a good pair of headphones to participate in a video call or edit a video. Let's take a look at the best over-ear headphones for iMac in 2021.

Immerse yourself in music with the best over-ear headphones

Back to top^

Music to your ears...

You may want a great pair of over-ear headphones for editing video, recording podcasts, or simply tune out the world and listen to some great music. Whatever you want them for, there are some great choices for over-ear headphones to use with your iMac.

Our staff pick is the AirPods Max, made by Apple itself. The AirPods Max are built to integrate with other Apple products, making them the ideal choice to use with your iMac. They feature fast device switching using the built-in H1 chip, meaning you can move them from your iPhone to your iMac in seconds. The AirPods Max also feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode, spatial audio, 20 hours of battery life, and a choice of five colors. If the price doesn't scare you away, these are the headphones to buy.

If your budget is tight, you can't go wrong with the Tribit QuietPlus 50. They have most of the features of our higher-end picks, yet come at a budget price. I personally own a pair of Tribit headphones, and though nobody will confuse them with the sounds of the AirPods Max, they are a quality pair of headphones.