When Apple took the stage to unveil the iPhone 11, it made some very lofty claims. Among the most eye raising things it said concerned the new A13 Bionic chip. It asserted it was 20% faster than the already impressive A12 Bionic and called it the most powerful chip in a smartphone ever.

Turns out it wasn't just all hype. The claim has now been verified.

David Heinemeier Hansen conducted Speedometer 2.0 JavaScript tests of the iPhone 11 and it scored a 150. To put that into context, the device with the highest score is the iPad Pro with 152 (thanks to its A12X Bionic chip), and it easily coasted past the 125 score of the iPhone XS' A12 Bionic chip.