What you need to know
- Apple was not lying when it called the iPhone 11's A13 Bionic chip the most powerful chip in a smartphone ever.
- In new Speedometer 2.0 JavaScript tests, it overpowered the second closest smartphone by 20%.
- And that was the iPhone XS, it performed almost three times better than the OnePlus 7 Pro with the Snapdragon 855 chip.
When Apple took the stage to unveil the iPhone 11, it made some very lofty claims. Among the most eye raising things it said concerned the new A13 Bionic chip. It asserted it was 20% faster than the already impressive A12 Bionic and called it the most powerful chip in a smartphone ever.
Turns out it wasn't just all hype. The claim has now been verified.
David Heinemeier Hansen conducted Speedometer 2.0 JavaScript tests of the iPhone 11 and it scored a 150. To put that into context, the device with the highest score is the iPad Pro with 152 (thanks to its A12X Bionic chip), and it easily coasted past the 125 score of the iPhone XS' A12 Bionic chip.
The iPhone 11 performs as advertised on the Speedometer 2.0 JavaScript test with a score of 150. That’s exactly 20% more than the XS. Matching the iPad Pro. And almost THREE times faster than the latest Snapdragon 855. (Thanks @LaurenGoode for testing ❤️). pic.twitter.com/i6PtZloxgb— DHH (@dhh) September 19, 2019
Even more comical is that it is nearly three times as fast as the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chip which earned a 64 score. It shows the gaping discrepancy between Apple's silicon and the silicon from the main Android smartphone chip provider.
Just for kicks, it also easily destroyed the performance you see from Apple's 10-core iMac Pro by 20%.
Needless to say, the A13 Bionic chip powering the iPhone 11 is insanely powerful. This not only bodes well right now but also for the longevity of its lifespan. It should still be a top performer for years to come.