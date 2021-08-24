Facebook has confirmed it is bringing back voice and video calls to its original Facebook app, after previously separating the features with its Messenger app.

As noted by Reuters the company is going to let some users make voice and video calls within the Facebook app, rolling out the feature on a trial basis. Apparently, the move is part of a plan to make it easier to make video and voice calls without having to open the separate Messenger app.

As the report notes, Facebook launched its Messenger app back in 2011 but is now on the charge to resynchronize and realign messaging across its platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

Whilst Facebook is rolling out the new features on a test basis, it doesn't appear guaranteed at this stage that the returning functions will stick, and a Facebook spokesperson said that for the full messaging, voice, and video call experience customers should keep using Facebook Messenger.

Apple has continued to push the limits of its own communications app, FaceTime, in iOS 15 on devices like the iPhone 12, bringing portrait mode, audio refinements, and a new SharePlay functionality which has sadly been delayed. From a report last week: