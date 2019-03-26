Fitness trackers and wearable tech, in general, are fantastic additions to our daily lives. They help us monitor our daily activity, track our heart rates and exercise, and some can even track our sleeping habits. But let's face it, most of them are definitely not what you would consider fashionable — they still look like gadgets on your wrist. While it's more about function over looks when it comes to wearables, some actually manage to look chic and stylish while still tracking the essentials. Here are some of the best fitness trackers for the fashion conscious.
Fashion and status symbol
Apple Watch Series 4Staff Favorite
If you want a fitness tracker that does pretty much everything you need and want it to look good while doing it, then the Apple Watch Series 4 is what you need. The large screen of the Series 4 can hold up to eight complications on a single watch face, giving you all the info you need in a single glance of the wrist. It'll keep track of all of your health, such as calories, steps, and sleep, and there are a ton of different watch bands that work with it. The possibilities are endless with Apple Watch.
Shine on
Misfit Shine 2
The Misfit Shine 2 is a unique tracker because it's a round, flat-ish disc of aluminum with LED lights on it. While it comes in a standard bracelet form, you can modify it to clip on to your clothing or even take the tracker out and put it in a fashionable pendant, converting it into jewelry. You get vibrations for calls and alerts, and it still tracks your steps, distance, calories, sleep, and more.
Twinkle like a star
Misfit Shine 2 Stainless Steel Pendant
This pendant is embellished with pink rhinestones and will perfectly house your Misfit Shine 2 tracker inside. If you're truly looking for a creative and pretty way to get more active, then this is perfect. Just be aware you'll need a Misfit Shine 2 first.
Get leafy with it
Bellabeat Leaf Urban Smart Jewelry Health Tracker
Want a distinctive and fashionable accessory for fitness tracking but also want to check your reproductive health and menstrual cycles? You need to check out the Leaf from Bellabeat. It looks like a smooth, leaf-shaped pebble enclosed in a metallic casing that provides leaf accents to the stone-like tracker. It can be worn as a bracelet or even a pendant and works to track steps, distance moved, calories burned, and sleep patterns.
Elegant and classy
Withings Steel HR
If you're more into the traditional watch look, the Withings Steel HR is just what you need. From the surface, you wouldn't even know that this is a smartwatch because the face looks like any old analog watch. It looks classy and professional for business meetings to fancy nights out. It tracks all of the essentials, like calories, steps, and sleep, and can last up to 25 days on a single charge.
One ring to rule them all
Motiv Ring Tracker
Motiv Ring is probably the smallest fitness tracker out there, and you'd never know it was a tracker to begin with. It's made from titanium and goes on your finger (they mail you a ring sizer to get a custom fit for you first) so you'll forget that it's even there. The Motiv Ring can track calories, steps, exercise, sleep, and even heart rate. It lasts three days on one charge and charges up in 90 minutes. It works with Apple Health and Google Fit.
Fashionable chic
Garmin Vivomove HR
Garmin's Vivomove HR is another fitness tracker smartwatch that carries the look of the traditional watch. The Withings Steel HR we mentioned earlier is unisex, but most of the accessories for it are for men. Vivomove HR comes in more feminine colors, and it has a minimal face that doesn't look too conspicuous. It tracks steps, calories, heart rate, and will last about two weeks on a single charge.
Get inspired
Fitbit Inspire HR
The Fitbit Inspire HR is the latest Fitbit offering, and it's replacing the tried-and-true Alta line. The Inspire is fairly small and lightweight, just like its predecessor, and the HR version still packs in a 24/7 heart rate monitor. You can change out the bands to something much more stylish, and the screen is now just like a touchscreen, so you can tap and swipe away.
Slim and lightweight
Garmin Vivosmart 4
If you're not a fan of the look of the new Fitbit Inspire series, then maybe the Vivosmart is for you. It looks more reminiscent of the Alta line, and it's slim and barely there. The display is easy-to-read too, and it tracks your steps, calories, heart rate, and even has VO2 Max testing (commonly used for HIIT and Crossfit). The battery lasts up to seven days.
While having to keep track of your activity and fitness isn't the most fun thing, it's definitely something that we should all be aware of. But these options definitely help you look good while doing so, and honestly, at the end of the day, that's a great thing. Our personal favorite is the Apple Watch Series 4, because the large screen is so accommodating and it helps us track our activity and so much more.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.