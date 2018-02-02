Considering the Vívofit's LCD display is always-on, it's amazing that this fitness tracker sports a one-year battery life. Not only does it tell time and track your daily steps, but it also tracks your distance in miles, calories burned, and your heart rate. Plus, if you are sedentary for too long, the Vívofit will scare you with a big red bar that doesn't disappear until you've gotten on the move again. Engadget was impressed with the Vívofit's variety of features.

We have an activity tracker that permanently shows your steps/time/goal, with little to no user interaction required ... the accuracy of the distance tracking and the ability to log training sessions ... make this a great choice for moderate trainers, gym bunnies ... and those who wish to keep general tabs on their daily activity levels.

Ranging in price between $80 and $130 (depending on your color choice), the Vívofit is available in purple, red, and slate (blue and green are sold out). It's tracker is also removable, so you can replace the silicon band with something more stylish, if you prefer. See at Amazon Withings Activité Pop

Withings is known for having superior tracking abilities in its fitness trackers, and the Activité Pop is no exception. It includes a step tracker, run detection, swim tracker, and sleep monitor. It also provides notifications when you've reached your step goal, and even buzzes your wrist so you can wake up for work without rousing your sleep partner. The Activité Pop can last up to eight months on a single watch cell battery, which is even longer than most coin cell battery fitness trackers. That's because it features an analog watch face, instead of needing LCD lighting to tell the time. TechCrunch considers it the best activity tracker around.

The $150 Pop is simply the best dedicated activity tracker that one can buy right now. For the simple reason that unlike the rest, it won't just be shoved in a drawer and forgotten months, or even weeks after purchase.

Withings Activité Pop is available in Azure, Shark Gray, and Sand for between $50 and $100, depending on your color choice. The silicone watch band is replaceable, so you can mix-and-match your watch face and band colors. See at Amazon Moov Now

Moov Now stands out from most fitness trackers because of its dedicated exercise tracker. It features a voice coach to give you the extra support you need to get through your daily workout. You can customize your routine and get notification reminders to get up and move. The companion app shows you how you compared to previous workouts, shows you your daily stats, and lets you track your progress, not just steps. All this and the battery lasts for up to six months of continued use. Arstechnica loves the way Moov Now focuses on fitness, not just step tracking.

If you're serious about exercising more or getting in shape, having a device that doesn't let you skate by with daily step counts could be better for you. With the Moov Now, you have to interact with the device and the app if you want to use it at all, and if you're doing that, you're probably working out regularly using some of the device's routines.

Moov Now comes in a variety of different colored bands, but also has a few options for the disc-shaped tracker itself. The tracker is available in silver, slate, red, or aqua for around $55 - $60. You can also find replacement bands in a wide variety of colors to customize your style. See at Amazon Misfit Shine 2

Misfit's Shine 2 fitness tracker is more than just a step counter. It keeps track of your calories burned, distance walked in miles, and sleep activities. It is also waterproof and makes a great swim tracker. In fact, Speedo teamed up with Misfit for a branded version just for swim fans. In addition to being a fitness tracker, the Shine 2 sends you notifications when you receive a text message or phone call on your connected phone. Even though it has 12 multi-colored LED lights, the coin cell battery can last for six months. I have a Misfit Shine 2 and I love its many features. The goal progress alert system is ingenious. Even though the Shine does not have a display screen, you can track your fitness progress thanks to the color-coded notifications. It's also got one of the most accurate step trackers that I've ever used. The Misfit Shine 2 disc is available in silver, carbon black, and rose gold for between $80 and $120, depending on your color choice. It also comes with a black or white silicon band and a clip. Because the Shine is removable from its band, you can place the disc into a variety of different holders, including fashionable bracelets by Swarovski. See at Amazon Fitbit Zip

Fitbit's dongle style activity tracker may not be its best model, but it certainly is its least expensive, and has the longest battery life. It is one of our picks for best fitness trackers for kids. It is a simple device that tracks steps, distance walked, and calories burned. It also has a monochrome screen with data display to let you know, with a smile, how you're doing with your step goals. It is definitely a set-it-and-forget-it style fitness tracker for those just looking to stay on top of their basic daily steps. Because of the Zip's simplistic design, it only needs one coin cell battery to stay charged up to six months. CNET highlight's its low cost.

While the Zip lacks some of the bells and whistles found in other devices ... it remains one of the cheapest entry points to the Fitbit ecosystem ... I'd still recommend the Zip over the Fitbit One because it costs less, and if all you're looking for is a basic clip-on tracker, this does the job fine.

Fitbit Zip comes in charcoal and magenta for $60. The activity tracker is removable from its clip-on style case, so you can even pop it into a wristband for a more watch like experience. See at Fitbit Withings Steel HR

If you're looking for something that is a little more hybrid smartwatch and a little less fitness tracker, Withings Steel HR is a great option. It looks like a traditional analog watch with a round 36mm or 40mm face. It comes with a step tracker, workout tracker, heart rate sensor, calorie counter, sleep tracker, and more. The watch face's analog complications track your daily activities while the digital inner-circle shows you your goal progress. A secondary inner circle features a monochrome display that shows you more detailed information about your daily activities. Considering this is a hybrid smartwatch and fitness tracker, the one-month battery life is significant. Wareable considers it a win in the hybrid smartwatch market.

Withings has made a smart analogue watch that looks gorgeous and doesn't spread itself too thin, and comes out as one of the best hybrids out there right now.