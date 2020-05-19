Checking your blood pressure daily is a smart idea, especially if you have high blood pressure, or your doctor has recommended that you do so. High blood pressure can put extra strain on your heart and blood vessels. Over time, this extra strain increases your risk of a heart attack or stroke. It can also cause heart and kidney disease and is even closely linked to some forms of dementia. That being said, keeping an eye on your blood pressure and your overall heart health is a smart choice. I had the opportunity to try the Withings BPM Connect, and it made taking my blood pressure every day myself incredibly easy. It seamlessly syncs with the free Health Mate app and stores all of your readings on your smart device so that you can track your health over time. I would recommend this product to anyone with hypertension or anyone that wants to keep a close eye on their heart health.

The Withings BPM Connect Features

The Withings BPM Connect was developed with the help of cardiologists and has been thoroughly tested against several reference devices to ensure accuracy. This device makes it easy and reliable to take your blood pressure at home. All you have to do is press the button once to turn it on, and twice to take your readings. It syncs via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with the free Health Mate app, available for iOS and Android. With Wi-Fi synchronization, there's no need to have your smartphone next to you during or after the measurement. Your data will automatically sync via your home Wi-Fi network, and you have unlimited storage within the app. The flexible cuff makes using, packing, and traveling with it a breeze. BPM Connect provides medically accurate measurement of your systolic and diastolic blood pressure and heart rate. The Health Mate app stores all of this data so you can track your heart health over time. By taking your blood pressure at home, you may be able to avoid white-coat syndrome, detect masked hypertension, and manage nocturnal hypertension. After the measurement, your results appear instantly on the screen via easy-to-read color-coded feedback, based on recommendations from the American Heart Association. These colors also appear in the app so you can see your full data history. A few taps on your smartphone is all it takes to share your measurements with your doctor. Easy to operate What I love

I loved that this device was so easy to use! After I unboxed it, I downloaded the affiliated free Health Mate app, and it synched seamlessly right away. It is very user friendly and easy to put on yourself. It comes with a long adjustable strap that can accommodate all arm sizes and makes it easy to fasten the device tightly around your arm. One button click turns it on; two clicks start your measurement. The tightening of the device is gentle and takes just under 30 seconds to take your systolic and diastolic blood pressure, as well as your heart rate. This information will display on the device itself and immediately transfers to your smart device via a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. Health Mate App

The BPM Connect syncs seamlessly with the free affiliated Health Mate app, which is compatible with iOS and Android. You can see your entire history on the app as well as the details of each reading. Your readings are color-coded according to recommendations from the American Heart Association, so you have a color-coded history to look at as well. I found my measurements to be extremely accurate. The Health Mate app also keeps track of your health in other ways. It functions as a basic fitness tracker and will track your steps each day, celebrating your achievements along the way. It also offers different wellness programs that you can opt-in or out of like meditation, pregnancy tracking (if you're an expecting mama), and a leaderboard program that helps you stay motivated by bringing a social dimension to meeting and exceeding your activity goals. Readings

Let's talk about the readings this device takes. It takes your systolic and diastolic blood pressure and your heart rate every time you use it. Taking these readings regularly could help you avoid white-coat syndrome, detect masked hypertension, and manage nocturnal hypertension. The BPM Connect is backed by medical professionals and was developed with the help of cardiologists. It has been tried and tested against several reference devices to ensure best-in-class accuracy. Taking your blood pressure and heart rate every day is an excellent way to keep tabs on your heart health, especially if you have hypertension, or your doctor has recommended that you do so. Battery Life

This device has a whopping six-month battery life, which I am a massive fan of! It's also a rechargeable battery; that's right, you heard correctly, it's a six-month rechargeable battery, so you only have to sweat charging it twice a year. This is an enormous plus and makes it all the more convenient and user-friendly. It comes with a charging cable as well. Pricey What Could Be Better In my mind, there aren't many cons to this little device; I think it's an excellent piece of medical equipment and does precisely what it's supposed to do. It is a bit pricey, but all things considered, I think your health and the potential prevention of a severe medical emergency is well worth the investment. Bottom line

I think this is an excellent medical device that is convenient and easy to use. It syncs seamlessly with the free, affiliated Health Mate app to record all of your measurements so you can track your heart health over time. I highly recommend this device to anyone looking to keep a close eye on their heart health. 5 out of 5 The Withings BPM Connect takes your systolic and diastolic blood pressure as well as your heart rate and uses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to sync with the Health Mate app to record your history and keep tabs on your heart health.