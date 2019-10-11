At this point we can all agree that iPhone 11 Pro has some pretty amazing cameras. Both stills and videos shot using an it will look pretty great, especially when uploaded to the internet where compression kills pixels. But YouTuber Eric Thayne wanted to see just how well the iPhone can compete with a RED Scarlet-W 5K Cinema Camera.

That camera costs around $10,000 without all of the required attachments, by the way.

We'd strongly suggest you watch the video all the way through because it's well worth 15 minutes of your time. In it, Thayne explains not only how the two cameras are similar, but also how they are different. Ultimately there are situations where you might not be able to tell the difference between footage shot on either one. But there are others where the iPhone falls short – like depth of field, for example.