What are the best alternatives to Apple's Magic Keyboard? These are the current standouts!
Updated May 2017: We still love the Logitech K750 as an alternative to the Magic Keyboard, but all the options listed below will provide you a solid experience.
Apple's Magic Keyboard is the best that you can get, but not everyone is ready to drop $100 on a keyboard. If you are looking for a different option to save some money or just to try something new, there are plenty. From compact keyboards to solar-powered options, there is a keyboard for everyone. Here are some of the best alternatives to Apple's Magic Keyboard.
Logitech K750
One of the best alternatives you can find for Apple's Magic Keyboard is the Logitech K750. Featuring a full-sized keyboard with number pad, the K750 is also solar-powered so you won't be worried about finding new batteries when your keyboard starts running low. It can last for up to 3 months of usage in total darkness, and offers an experience you'd be used to. The keyboard has the Launchpad key just where you'd expect it on a Mac keyboard, making the transition an easy one. You can grab one in silver or black for around $50 at Amazon.
Caseflex Ultra Slim
The Caseflex Ultra Slim offers a similar design and feel to what you would have in a MacBook, with the number row only at the top and not on the side. Featuring a key layout that you are familiar with, the keyboard has many of the shortcuts that you are used to using on your Mac, in a nice portable option. While the function keys aren't their own row, you can easily access them on the keyboard for adjusting your brightness, toggling the volume level, and more. The keyboard is available in silver, much like Apple's offering, and is a fraction of the cost coming in at around $15.
Apple Wireless Keyboard
If you prefer Apple's orginal Bluetooth Keyboard to the new, slightly stiffer Magic Keyboard, good news — you can stil snag the older version!
Coming in at around 24% smaller than regular full-sized keyboards, the Wireless Keyboard offers a familiar look and feel. If you've ever typed on an Apple product in the past, you'll likely feel right at home with this one. It is powered by two AA batteries that you can easily swap out when you are running low.
You can also grab one for around $70, which is $30 less than a Magic Keyboard.
Anker Ultra Compact
While most of the time your desktop keyboard will remain in place, having a portable option isn't always a bad thing. Anker's Ultra Compact option offers a nice small form factor without many sacrifices. Coming in at two-thirds the size of a standard keyboard, it also has a rechargeable battery built in that lasts up to 6 months per charge. It has the keys you would expect for a Mac keyboard, but being Bluetooth you can also use it on Android, iPhone, and other devices as well. For around $20 at Amazon, you can't go wrong with this portable option.
Microsoft Sculpt
If you are looking for a more ergonomic option for your Mac, Microsoft's Sculpt keyboard may be the way to go. Featuring a "wave" design, the keyboard will take a bit of adjustment to get used to, but once you start using it you may never want to go back to a traditional keyboard. The cushioned palm rest will make typing even more comfortable, and the keyboard comes with a separate number pad for when you need it. With the reverse tilt, the keyboard helps ensure a straight, neutral wrist position. It is a bit pricier, but you are getting a lot of value out of this $100 package.
Your favorite?
Do you have a favorite not on the list? There are tons of options available, so if you use one that isn't shown here be sure to let us know in the comments. Drop a link to the product, and a brief explanation of why you love it!
Reader comments
Best alternatives to Apple's Magic Keyboard
The biggest problem I have with the newer Apple keyboard is he angle. It just sits to flat for me after using the older Apple Wireless keyboard for years. I went back to the old one after trying out the new magic keyboard. If they would have kept the same angle I would have kept it, but I just couldn't get used to it.
Sent from the iMore App
The build quality and key feedback from Apple's keyboards is fantastic, but they really need to work on the economics. My hands are by no means large but the keys are so cramped together on both the standard and magic keyboards or causes me discomfort after an hour of use. I can understand why a laptop needs to be compact, but not a desktop one (other than for aesthetic reasons, something Apple is becoming a bit obsessed about of late).
The new one is the same size keys as the old one isn't it? I have quite large hands and I have no problem at all with the Wireless keyboard.
Also, given that it's been in use for over 15 YEARS ... and basically no one ever complains about it being small or cramped ... well I think that speaks for itself.
People put up with them because they're Apple products. Apple haven't made an ergonomic mouse since the 80s yet folks still buy and use them as they look so purdy.
How could you leave off the Logitech K811? It matches the features of the Magic Keyboard (rechargeable, Bluetooth, small) plus it's backlit and cheaper.
http://www.imore.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kqzyfj.com%2Fclick-7293438-...
Exactly! Got fed up with no backlight on the Apple Bluetooth keyboard and replaced with the Logitech. Love it. Way better than Apple's own.
I have been using the k750 for a while. There are times when I switch back to an ergonomic split keyboard if my wrist starts to bug out, but the k750 has been decent.
If I had one improvement, it would be for it to have a backlight option. I end up using it late at night and don't like to have the overhead lights on.
I've used the MS ergo keyboards many times and really like them. I currently use a K811 for portable use from my easy chair to work with three Macs. The keys are a little sloppy but the other features make up for it. For any keyboard other than computer desk use, being backlit is my biggest priority.
Something completely different: daskeyboard 4 Ultimate clicky (cherry mx blue).
Probably will last for next decades, but might still want a new model for some reason "in a few years".
How could you leave out Logitech's K811? For Mac's, this would be my absolute first choice for a keyboard. $75 on Amazon. Stop gobsmacking your readers like this.