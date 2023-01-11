Best iPad pens and stylus options: is Apple Pencil the best?

Apple's iPads are perfect for note-taking, drawing, and editing photos thanks to the impressive touchscreen and pressure sensitivity features. But each of those activities is made immeasurably better when combined with the best styluses for iPad.

Of course, there are the official Apple Pencil accessories, but are these expensive tools really the best option? The answer, as usual, is that it depends on what you want to use them for and which iPad you own. We'll discuss the best iPad styluses available right now and what perks they offer over other options.

Best iPad pens and stylus options: our top picks

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Best overall Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Verizon Wireless (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent pressure sensitivity + Wireless charging + Attaches to iPad magnetically + Up to 12 hours of battery life Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Designed for newer iPads

True, the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), also known as the Apple Pencil 2, is one of the most costly iPad stylus options out there, but that cost can be worth it, especially for artists. Unlike many third-party offerings, this official stylus offers amazing pressure sensitivity (even though Apple doesn't officially reveal how many levels of pressure sensitivity it has) to show off different stroke pressure levels in the best iPad drawing apps or best iPad photo editing apps.

It really helps artists gain more control over their work, especially when coupled with one of the best iPads for artists. Additionally, it's more likely to work properly with different software because programs are designed specifically to work with it like Adobe Photoshop for iPad and Procreate. The palm rejection technology isn't perfect but makes it so the display is less likely to show marks made by hands.

Aside from stroke-making, there's the convenience of magnetic charging. Instead of having to fumble around with charging cables, the Apple Pencil 2 has a flat side that magnetically attaches to compatible iPads in order to charge and pair it to the tablet. This makes it easier to keep the two together and lowers the chances of misplacing the fancy accessory. Just remember that the Apple Pencil 2 only works with certain iPads.

COMPATIBILITY:

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation and later)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

Apple Pencil (1st generation) Best for older iPads Today's Best Deals View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent pressure sensitivity + Made for wide range of iPads + Up to 12 hours of battery life + Good weight Reasons to avoid - Awkward charging

If you have one of the older iPad models or the new iPad 10, then your tablet will not work with the Apple Pencil 2. In these cases, your best option is the Apple Pencil (1st generation). It's not as refined as the newer version, since it doesn't offer wireless charging or magnetic attachment. However, it provides incredible pressure sensitivity (even if Apple doesn't reveal the exact number of pressure sensitivity levels) to cover your drawing, writing, and photo editing needs. It works consistently and has a good weight while in use.

It also costs less than the newest version of the Apple Pencil. The biggest negative for it is that it has some truly awkward charging. There's a cap on the bottom of the stylus that when removed reveals a male Lightning connection. This must be plugged into your iPad or another female Lightning port in order to charge it. If you want to make things easier, you can purchase an adapter that changes the connection point to a port.

COMPATIBILITY

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th generation)

iPad (10th generation, requires adapter for charging)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

JamJake K10 Stylus Pen for iPad Best value Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Palm rejection technology + Wireless, magnetic fast charging + Up to 10 hours of battery life + Three color options + Inexpensive Reasons to avoid - Doesn't support pressure sensitivity - No tilt stroke functionality

If you're looking for a reliable iPad stylus and don't need pressure sensitivity then you'll want to go with the JamJake K10. It's one of the lowest-priced options on the market that still offers plenty of conveniences and works well. Just remember that it doesn't change stroke width based on pressure and there is no tilt stroke function for switching to a different thickness.

While the battery doesn't last as long as the official Apple Pencils, it is very respectable at 10 hours. Just put it in place with that magnetic charging to juice it up between sessions and it will be ready to go. Alternatively, use the included USB-C to USB-A charging cable to charge the stylus using the port on the side.

Its palm rejection technology isn't perfect but makes it so that it is more likely to only pick up on strokes made from the stylus tip rather than from your hands. When you're done using it, tap the bottom to turn it off. It comes in three colors: White, black, or pink.

COMPATIBILITY

iPad Mini (5th and 6th generation)

iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th generation)

iPad Air (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation)

Adonit Note+ Best for artists on a budget Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity + Shortcut buttons + Tilt stroke functionality + Up to 10 hours of battery life + USB-C charging port Reasons to avoid - No wireless charging - Shortcuts only work on certain apps

As we noted in our Adonit Note+ review, this iPad stylus offers 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity and works very well with drawing apps making it a great option for artists on a budget. While not the least expensive option on the market, it's a very good price for what it offers. In addition to pressure sensitivity, it also has tilt stroke functionality to replicate the side of the pencil within compatible software.

There are also two programmable buttons on the side of the stylus to help you quickly swap between different tools, which is very helpful in programs like Photoshop for iPad or Adobe Fresco. The thing to note is that this function only works if the software you're using supports button shortcuts.

While it doesn't offer wireless charging it does last for a respectable time of up to 10 hours on one charge and can be replenished using the included USB-C to USB-A cable and plugging into the USB-C port on the bottom of the pen.

COMPATIBILITY

iPad Mini (5th and 6th generation)

iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th generation)

iPad Air (3rd and 4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018-2021)

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil Best for school or business Today's Best Deals View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Palm rejection technology + Tilt stroke functionality + Two color options Reasons to avoid - No pressure sensitivity support - More effort to replace tip - Only up to 7.5 hours of battery life

We were duly impressed by this stylus in our Logitech Crayon review. Although it's marketed as somewhat of a child's accessory it's a great tool for people of any age. It's very responsive and pairs instantly to compatible iPads, making it a reliable choice for schoolwork or business usage. It also comes in two colors so users can choose the look they like best: A playful silver and orange or a more serious grey and silver.

While it doesn't offer pressure sensitivity, it does have tilt stroke capabilities for software that supports thicker strokes on an angular point of contact. Additionally, the palm rejection technology works very well so you aren't likely to accidentally mark your document or select anything by accident with your hands.

There is no wireless charging, but the bottom of the pen opens on a hinge to reveal a lightning port for charging the Logitech Crayon. The battery only lasts up to 7.5 hours, which is significantly shorter than others on this list, but if you charge it between sessions it will work just fine.

Users must remove the orange top of the stylus to replace the tip. It's not the easiest thing to do, which might make this a good choice for a children's school accessory since they won't be able to play around with the tips as easily and lose them.

COMPATIBILITY

iPad Mini (5th generation)

iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th generation)

iPad Air (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th and 6th generation)

NovaPlus A7 Pro Best magic wand Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wireless, magnetic charging + Palm rejection technology + Tilt stroke functionality + Up to 12 hours of battery life + Magic wand functions Reasons to avoid - No pressure sensitivity

Having to deal with charging your stylus via cable might not seem like a big deal, but it can lead to some inconvenient moments. So if you're wanting a cheaper stylus that still offers wireless, magnetic fast charging then the NovaPlus A7 Pro is the choice for you.

It comes in either black or white and is roughly the same shape as the Apple Pencil, allowing it to work with many of the same accessories. Function-wise, it has no delay between contact and strokes appearing on the display but doesn't have pressure sensitivity either.

The circle of light on the bottom lets you know if the battery is good or getting low. Additionally, this stylus has magic wand functions — tapping the bottom of the pen once allows it to take photos while tapping twice brings up the Home screen. These shortcuts can come in handy depending on how you use your iPad.

Note: While it is compatible with many iPads, the wireless magnetic fast charging only works with the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th, 5th, and 6th generation) and iPad Mini (6th generation).

COMBATIBILITY

iPad Mini (6th generation)

iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th generation)

iPad Air (4th and 5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th, 5th and 6th generation)

Bottom line

If you're an artist and want the very best control over your work then you really ought to go with the official Apple Pencil that works with many of the best iPad choices out there. That is because these offer the best accuracy and pressure sensitivity of any of the styluses on the market. Not to mention that iPad drawing programs are specifically designed with these tools in mind, so the software works better with the official option.

If you're an artist on a budget then you should look into the Adonit Note+. While it doesn't have the convenient wireless, magnetic charging of the Apple Pencil 2, it does have 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity to help give more depth and variance to your strokes. Plus, the programmable buttons allow you to switch tools more quickly within software that supports shortcuts.

If you just need a reliable pen for simple drawing, writing, or photo editing then the JamJake K10 Stylus Pen is a great option. It costs less than many others on the market while still providing a reliable tool with no delay. It doesn't offer pressure sensitivity or tilt stroke functions, but it does last up to 10 hours and feels good to hold.