Logitech announces M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air keyboard and trackpad accessories, undercutting Apple's $299 Magic Keyboard

Hot on the heels of the arrival of Apple's brand-new M4 iPad Pro and the revamped M2 iPad Air, you might be looking to accessorize your new tablet. Apple will of course sell you its own option; the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or the standard Magic Keyboard which works with the new iPad Air. Both start from $299. But there are other options on the market.

Logitech announced this week that it has new keyboard and trackpad accessories of its own, and they're available for both the iPad Pro and iPad Air as well as the 11-inch and 13-inch display options.

The Logitech Combo Touch starts from just $199.99 which is a notable saving, although you don't get to pick your color. The iPad Pro version comes in a gray color, labeled as Graphite, while the iPad Air's keyboard is a slightly different gray, known as Oxford Grey. They're both very similar, but there's definitely no white for those who bought a silver or similarly-not-black iPad.

A touching combo

Beyond the color, there's plenty to like here. The keyboard is detachable and the kickstand is flexible to allow for multiple different modes. There's also a large trackpad for those who like to use a pointer when traversing their iPad's Home Screen.

Logitech points out that the backlit keyboard has no fewer than 16 different brightness levels while shortcut keys handle common tasks like adjusting the volume, controlling media, taking screenshots, enabling Do Not Disturb, and more.

As for the full price list, the 11-inch iPad Air version costs $199.99 while the larger 13-inch model costs $229.99. Upgrade to the iPad Pro and the 11-inch now costs $229.99 while the 13-inch will set you back $259.99. All considerably cheaper than their Apple-logoed counterparts, that's for sure. Logitech's website is the place to preorder, and you can expect your new keyboard to arrive shortly after your new iPad — on May 16.

