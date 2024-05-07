Apple's new M4 silicon chip is here, and it's an AI powerhouse

Apple has today unveiled its new Apple silicon chip, the M4, which powers its new iPad Pro.

The new chip is even more power efficient than last generation's M3, while still offering plenty of power.

It has four performance cores and six efficiency cores, offering a 50% faster CPU than the M2 iPad Pro.

The 10-core GPU architecture offers dynamic caching, mesh shading, and ray tracing, all of which are hardware-accelerated. In fact, it can offer the same performance of the M2 but at half the power.

Apple, as expected, is also leaning into AI with an expanded Neural Engine. It offers a 16-core Neural Engine that's faster and more efficient than before, capable of a staggering 38 trillion operations per second - that's 60x faster than the first Neural Engine.

Apple's M4 chip has an improved Neural Engine (Image credit: Future)

The iPad Pro is "not possible without the M4 chip", Apple said at its "Let Loose" event.

According to Apple, users will be able to isolate a subject from a background in Final Cut Pro with a single tap.

That's handy because the new Final Cut Pro 2 and Logic Pro 2 apps will leverage the power of M4 on iPad Pro.

Logic Pro 2 will offer session players that are powered by AI, for example, while Final Cut Pro 2 will offer a stem splitter.

We're covering the Apple iPad event as it happens. Follow the Let Loose event LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the new OLED iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the new Apple Pencil.