If you need a little more guidance on this (expensive) hobby, don't miss out on our Mechanical Keyboards 101: Beginner's Guide for a deep dive into mechanical keyboards as a whole.

The Magic Keyboards that come with Macs aren't enough for some people, though there are some good alternatives. But if you prefer real key feedback and the satisfying click or thock sound, or just want the ability to fully customize your keyboard the way you want, you really ought to consider one of the best mechanical keyboards for your Mac.

The Q2 is the newest addition to Keychron's extensive lineup of keyboards. This is a 65% layout with an optional knob, and aside from that, it's quite similar to the Q1 in that it has an all-aluminum body, gasket mount, several different body colors, and it's fully customizable. It comes with Gateron G Pro switches, but since it's hot-swappable, you can change them out to whatever you want.

Glorious GMMK Pro is making waves in the mechanical keyboard community. This is a highly affordable gasket-mounted 75% layout keyboard with a built-in rotary knob. You pick either Black Slate or White Ice for the body; choose your own switches, keycaps, plates, and more. This is a mass-produced mechanical keyboard that allows you to dive into the world of building from scratch with a reasonable price tag.

The Q1 from Keychron has a 75% layout and is also gasket-mounted like the GMMK Pro. It has an all-aluminum body that feels hefty and premium, and you can choose from several different color bodies while choosing your own switches, keycaps, and more. It also comes with a premium coiled cable, and you can customize it with VIA and QMK software. A new knob version is also now available.

Drop CTRL TKL is a good choice to consider if you want something that looks professional but cool at the same time. It also comes with your choice of Cherry MX Blue RGB, Brown RGB, Halo Clear, Halo True, Kaihua Box White, or Kaihua Speed Silver switches. The body is aluminum, there is an RGB strip for cool lighting effects, it's hot-swappable, and you can fully program it to your liking with QMK software.

When money isn't so much a concern, there's the G915 TKL, which uses an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy to deliver a thin but rigid and durable design. You can choose between GL Linear, Tactile, and Clicky low-profile switches. Experience up to 30 hours on a single charge, and you can customize your colorful RGB lighting and macros with the G-HUB software.

If you need a 10-key numpad but still want something relatively compact, then the Keychron K4 is perfect. It is like the K2 V2 that I use daily, but it includes a 10-key on the right side. It offers 100 keys in a 96% format, so it maximizes space while still giving you all of the necessities. It also comes with Gateron Red, Brown, or Blue switches, white or RGB backlighting, and an optional aluminum frame, as well as a new hot-swappable option.

Das Keyboard 4 Professional gives you a choice between Cherry MX Brown or Blue, depending on how loud you like your keyboard, and it even has dedicated media controls, including an oversized volume knob and a number pad. Two USB 3.0 ports make it perfect for ultra-productive folks.

This mechanical keyboard features a transparent glass material for the case body, allowing a full-on RGB underglow light show at your desk. The Womier K87 is also a TKL board, giving you a lot of practicality, though there are 60% layouts available as well. It comes equipped with Gateron Red, Blue, Brown, or Yellow switches, but you can change them later if desired since it's hot-swappable.

The K2 V2 from Keychron offers flat edges on the frame and slim bezels around the keys. It also features a 75% layout, making it a great choice for travelers or those who prefer minimalism. You can also choose between Gateron Red, Brown, or Blue switches, and there is a hot-swappable version as well, making this one of the best mechanical keyboards for beginners.

When it comes to the best keyboard for Mac , it will be different for everyone, as keyboards are a very subjective topic. Many Mac users will just stick with the Apple Magic Keyboard or other alternatives like it. Still, others prefer to feel, and hear every keystroke. For those people, mechanical keyboards exist. A mechanical keyboard uses physical switches and even allows users to change the keycaps entirely to something else that better suits their personal tastes and preferences. Honestly, once you discover the magic of mechanical keyboards , it's tough to go back to the flat, chiclet-style laptop keyboards like the Magic Keyboard — plus you just feel so much more productive. Here are my favorite mechanical keyboards for Mac right now.

If you want some recommendations for mechanical keyboards, I've personally tried a few here. My first mechanical keyboard choice is the Keychron K2 V2; a great starting board if you want to get your toes wet that also includes Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The Keychron K2 V2 is comfortable to type with (though a wrist rest may be needed due to the case height), its compact layout gives me everything I need in a small footprint, and there is a hot-swappable version, so you can change out the switches if desired. Since it uses standard Cherry MX stems on the switches, you can customize the keycaps to anything that can fit on a traditional Cherry MX stem.

For those who want a Keychron, but need a number pad, the Keychron K4 V2 is a great option — the 96% layout means you get a full number pad for data entry, and it still has a slightly smaller footprint than a full-size keyboard. Those who want a hybrid between a Magic Keyboard and a mechanical could try the Keychron K1 V4, which comes in either tenkeyless (TKL) or full size. However, this one won't be hot-swappable, and you can't change the keycaps due to the low profile.

Since Keychron is a fairly established brand for mechanical keyboards, especially for Mac users, the most recent release, the 75% layout Keychron Q1, is a great choice if you want a higher-end mechanical keyboard. It has a full aluminum body that comes in several different colors, and it is hefty; definitely feels premium. It also is gasket-mounted, so it has a bit more flex and is comfortable as you type. You can choose to have it fully assembled, but you can also go barebones for slightly less and use your own switches, keycaps, and other accessories with it. It also comes with a coiled cable that matches your keyboard's case color, which is a nice touch. To top things off, you're able to fully customize the programming for every key with VIA or QMK software. However, the Q1 does not currently have Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a rotary knob version is coming later.

You could also go for the GMMK Pro, Glorious' 75% layout premium keyboard that is all about customization, and it includes a rotary knob that you can program. This one has been highly popular in the mechanical keyboard community because it's a great board for the price. It is considered a good introductory point for custom keyboards, at least until the Q1 came along.