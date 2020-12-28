Reported by DigiTimes, a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display will launch in the first quarter of 2021. The outlet says that Apple has been able to diversify its supply chain with BOE getting approval to manufacture the OLED displays for the iPhone. This has reportedly freed up GIS to supply the mini-LED panels that will power the upcoming iPad Pro models.

GIS approved investments of NT$2.198 billion (US$76.3 million) and NT$1.421 billion proposed by its subsidiary in Chengdu, China in August and November 2020 respectively, with the funds to focus on expanding production capacity for integrated touch modules used in tablets, the sources said. The subsidiary will invest another NT$753 million to improve production line automation. The subsidiary currently produces integrated touch modules for iPads and MacBooks, the sources said. Besides iPhones, GIS will produce integrated touch modules for miniLED-backlit panels of 12.9-inch iPad Pro to be launched in first-quarter 2021, the sources noted.

A new iPad Pro with a mini-LED has long been rumored, with reports from The Elec pointing out that the new technology will bring local dimming to the device and improve contrast ratios. It has also been reported that Apple plans to bring mini-LED to its MacBook lineup as well.

In addition to the inclusion of mini-LED panels, other reports mention that the new iPad Pro models may get an upgrade in the cellular department too. A report from November says that the new iPads may be upgraded to 5G connectivity instead of the current LTE that comes inside the current lineup of iPad Pros.