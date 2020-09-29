What you need to know
- DigiTimes says we can expect two brand new mini-LED devices from Apple next year.
- The first is a 12.9-inch iPad Pro coming in "early 2021."
- The second is a high-end MacBook launching in the second half of the year.
A new DigiTimes report says Apple will launch a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display early next year, and a new high-end MacBook in the second half of 2021.
From the report:
Osram Opto Semiconductors is expected to supply backlight-use mini LED for high-end MacBook in second-half 2021, becoming Apple's second supplier of such chips next to Taiwan-based Epistar, according to industry sources.
Apple is expected to launch 12.9-inch mini LED-backlit iPad Pro in early 2021, with each tablet to use over 10,000 mini LEDs solely supplied by Epistar, the sources said. Epistar is ready to start production of mini LEDs by modifying its blue-light LED chipmaking equipment for producing such mini LEDs in third-quarter 2020, the sources noted.
The report continues noting Apple will launch a mini-LED "high-end MacBook", likely a MacBook Pro, in the second half of the year.
The report reflects several previous reports suggesting Apple plans to switch at least some of its products over to mini-LED display technology.
A DigiTimes report from July previously stated Apple may adopt mini-LED display tech later this year, and that a mini-LED iPad Pro would be released in late 2020.
This latest report says that the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro may be delayed until Q1 of 2021. Rumored features of the new iPad Pro include a new A14X chip, a more-powerful, unlocked variation of the A14 in September's new iPad Air 4, and 5G connectivity. Leaker l0vetodream has also reiterated this will come in Q1 or Q2 of 2021.
